Fitch Affirms BCBS of Florida IFS Rating at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and the 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. (BCBSF). The Rating Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect BCBSF's strong market position in Florida, robust capitalization, and high-quality investment portfolio. The affirmations also consider the impact of BCBSF's geographically concentrated market position, the company's comparatively small size and scale, and generally weaker than rating category profitability metrics. BCBSF has a strong but geographically concentrated market position. Based on 2012 direct health insurance premiums written, Fitch estimates that the company is the second largest health insurer in Florida with an approximate 20% market share. Fitch believes that BCBSF's strong market position in the state promotes its financial stability and enhances the company's ability to react to anticipated market changes from the on-going implementation of the Affordable Care Act. BCBSF maintains very strong capitalization metrics. The company's NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was 607% (company action level basis) at year-end 2012 and from 2008 through 2012 the ratio averaged 559%. Fitch's median NAIC RBC ratio guideline for the 'A' rating category is 250%. BCBSF also utilizes comparatively little financial leverage with a 2008-2012 average debt (including surplus notes)-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.2x and an average debt-to-capital ratio (based on statutory accounting data) of 6%. BCBSF's investment portfolio consists primarily of high-credit-quality fixed-maturities investments that provide solid support for the company's insurance obligations. At year-end 2012 88% of the portfolio consisted of bonds with investment-grade ratings. BCBSF's investment portfolio also includes a comparatively large allocation to equity investments that represents a meaningful source of potential capital volatility. Fitch considers the negative rating implications of this potential volatility to be largely offset by BCBSF's overall low leverage and strong risk-based capitalization. The agency believes that this low leverage and BCBSF's modest financial commitments outside of its insurance obligations enable the company to avoid liquidating equity investments during periods of market decline. BCBSF's health plan enrollment (including subsidiaries) and annual revenues, which Fitch views as key size/scale metrics, total 2.1 million and approximately $6.5 billion respectively. Fitch views BCBSF's scale benefits, as indicated by these metrics, to be meaningful but materially less than those earned by nationally oriented peers with enrollment and revenue bases that are significantly larger than BCBSF's. Fitch estimates BCBSF's 2008 through 1Q'13 average EBITDA-to-revenues ratio and medical loss ratio at 3.5% and 86.9%, respectively, both of which lag Fitch's median guidelines for the 'A' rating category. From a ratings perspective, Fitch views this below-rating-category performance as partly offset by BCBSF's comparative lack of need to generate earnings to meet interest requirements, its non-profit status and mutual-company form of ownership, and its ability to grow surplus at a rate commensurate with growth in premiums, assets, and liabilities. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch's view is that BCBSF's largely single-state operating profile will make it very difficult for the company to obtain an IFS rating higher than the 'A' rating category. Fitch believes that single-state concentrations such as BCBSF's result in exposure to economic and political conditions that limit health insurance and managed care companies' feasible strategic alternatives and expose their capital bases to concentrated risks. Factors that could lead to rating downgrades: --BCBSF's inability to market itself as a Blue Cross and Blue Shield company could result in a multi-notch downgrade; --A material decline in BCBSF's enrollment in Florida or a perceived deterioration in the company's competitive position; --BCBSF choosing to price its products such that premiums, assets, and liabilities grew at materially faster rates than capital for a multi-year period; --Large losses in capital that reduced its run-rate risk-based capital ratio below 400%. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. --IFS at 'A+', Outlook Stable. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. --IDR at 'A'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 11, 2013); --'Health and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors Special Report' (January 29, 2013). 