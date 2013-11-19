Fitch Affirms Belgium at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgium's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Belgium's 'AA' rating reflects the following key rating drivers: -Belgium's ratings are underpinned by its diversified economy, high income per capita and solid institutions. The external sector is supported by a net foreign asset position. -Fitch estimates that public debt - Belgium's main rating weakness - will peak at close to 100% of GDP in 2014. This is one year later but at the same level relative to Fitch's latest rating review. The deterioration reflects weaker inflation in 2013-14 and slower fiscal consolidation than previously envisaged, with public debt to GDP now forecast to reduce to 87% by 2021, compared with 79% previously. In Fitch's view, public debt dynamics remain within the tolerance of the 'AA' rating. -Fitch estimates the general government deficit at 2.6% of GDP in 2013. This implies that Belgium should exit the EU excessive deficit procedure next year.Country CeilingsAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.