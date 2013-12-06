RPT-Fitch affirms Beluga Master Issuer

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Beluga Master Issuer B.V 2012-1 and 2006-1 as follows:

Beluga Master Issuer B.V 2012-1

Class A (ISIN XS0775122509); affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Beluga Master Issuer B.V 2006-1

Class A (ISIN XS0276518288); affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Beluga Master Issuer B.V. is a securitisation programme of Dutch residential mortgages originated by subsidiaries of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (A+/Stable/F1+). The programme features continuous issuances and purchases of mortgages, with the collateral mainly consisting of mortgage loans to self-employed individuals.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Sufficient Credit Enhancement

The affirmation reflects the sufficient credit enhancement for the rated notes. Arrears in the programme remains amongst the highest in the Dutch prime market. As of October 2013, the level of arrears by more than three months as a percentage of current collateral balance stood at 1.5% compared with the Dutch average of 0.83%.

Despite the more adverse performance, credit enhancement remains sufficient with all losses to date covered by the 50bps of guaranteed gross excess spread generated by the interest rate swap and the reserve fund that remains fully funded.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the underlying loans, especially late stage arrears (arrears greater than six months) to ensure credit enhancement remains sufficient. House price declines beyond Fitch’s expectations could have a negative effect on the ratings as this would limit recoveries, putting additional stress on portfolio cash flows.