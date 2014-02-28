Fitch Affirms Berlin Hyp at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Berlin Hyp AG's (Berlin Hyp) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are driven by assumed institutional support, at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Berlin Hyp's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The rating actions are part of Fitch's peer review of five German commercial real estate lenders. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Berlin Hyp's Long-term and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings are based on its ownership structure and forthcoming assumed institutional support, if needed, from its ultimate owners, the German savings banks. Fitch expects that Berlin Hyp will become disentangled from Landesbank Berlin (LBB), its current 100% owner, in the next 24 months (see 'Fitch: Planned Split of Landesbank Berlin Would Make Bank More Efficient', dated 10 December 2012). Fitch understands that Berlin Hyp will remain a member of the mutual support scheme of the German Landesbanken, but with an immediate and direct access to the mutual support scheme of the German savings banks. LBB's profit-and-loss transfer agreement (Ergebnisabfuehrungsvertrag) with Berlin Hyp and its declaration of backing (Patronatserklaerung) for Berlin Hyp are becoming less relevant for the Long-Term IDRs of Berlin Hyp. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued institutional support assumption. Fitch expects that Berlin Hyp's co-operation with the savings banks will increase as it is the only real estate lender that is 100% owned by the German savings banks. Berlin Hyp's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings are sensitive to changes in its ownership structure or contractual relationships (eg its membership in the mutual support scheme) with its ultimate owners or a deterioration of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's (Sparkassen) financial strength combined with a potential downgrade of Germany's sovereign IDR or perceived lower systemic importance, which would trigger a downgrade of Sparkassen's SRF (currently 'A+'). KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The affirmation of Berlin Hyp's VR reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank's company profile, especially its funding and lending franchise, will benefit from its stronger integration in the savings banks group. Since the beginning of 2013, Berlin Hyp's parent, LBB, has been restructured in order to sharpen its business model as a local savings bank which includes the spin-off of Berlin Hyp to Landesbank Berlin Holding, which is ultimately owned by the German savings banks. Berlin Hyp's company profile takes into consideration the banks' substantial exposure to commercial real estate (CRE), which is cyclical, and significant exposure to the public sector, which is subject to tail risk. However, Fitch expects that these challenges will be balanced by the bank's access to the German savings banks' liquidity. In addition, Berlin Hyp is becoming a partner for the savings banks' CRE lending activities in their region. Berlin Hyp's 'bbb-' VR also reflects its strongly reduced legacy NPL portfolio and conservative underwriting standards, with higher margins and lower LTVs than before the financial crisis, which to some extent balances Berlin Hyp's low leverage. However, Fitch notes that the VR would face downward pressure if Berlin Hyp's risk return profile is negatively influenced by assets transferred from LBB to Berlin Hyp, as LBB's CRE lending was characterised by higher LTVs. Downward pressure could result from an unexpected slump in asset quality driven by large single credit events or potential stress in the banks' property markets, indicated by increasing NPLs or LICs. Further downward pressure would arise from the sovereign debt crisis again reaching a more critical stage, potentially resulting in write-downs of public sector assets, affecting each bank's capitalisation. Upside potential is limited given the monoline nature of its business, but the VR would benefit from strengthening of Berlin Hyp's loss absorbing capacity, including higher recurring earnings and buffers in its capitalization. RATING ACTIONS Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+' Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Krista Davies Analyst +44 20 3530 1579 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 