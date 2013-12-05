RPT-Fitch Affirms BFI Finance's Ratings 'A+(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk’s (BFIN) National Long-Term Rating at ‘A+(idn)’ with Stable Outlook, and assigned its second senior unsecured debt programme of up to IDR2.5trn and tranches under the programme a National Long-Term Rating of ‘A+(idn)'. The proceeds from the bond programme will be used mainly to support the company’s business growth.

Bonds under this programme are expected to be issued within two years of the programme’s launch in January 2014. The agency has also assigned BFIN, its debt programme, and tranches under the program a National Short-Term (ST) rating of ‘F1(idn)'.

‘A’ National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category.

‘F1’ National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch’s National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a “+” is added to the assigned rating.

Fitch has also assigned BFIN’s proposed rupiah senior unsecured bond issuance, the first tranche under this programme, a National Long-Term Rating of ‘A+(idn)’ and National Short-Term Rating of ‘F1(idn)'. The bond issue will be up to IDR500bn in size with a maturity of up to three years.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bonds are rated at the same level as BFIN’s National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the finance company and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

BFIN’s ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation of strong capitalization with low leverage compared to its peers. Its ratings also consider its relatively moderate asset quality, which showed slight weakening in 3Q13.

Return on assets declined to 7.0% in 3Q13 from 8.3% in 2012, while return on equity fell to 16.9% from 18.8% over the same period. Fitch believes profitability will continue to weaken in 2014 due mainly to higher credit costs arising from a weaker economic outlook and elevated operating expenses related to its rapid branch buildup and higher funding cost. BFIN’s capital profile has remained sound with leverage rising slightly to 1.4x at end-3Q13 from 1.2x at end-2012.

BFIN’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.5% in 3Q13 compared with 1.1% in 2012 due to the weakening economic environment as a result of higher inflation and the central bank’s move to raise interest rates to stabilize the local currency.

Fitch expects further deterioration in asset quality in 2014. The increase of its credit costs, nevertheless, should be moderate and easily manageable, thanks to its diversified automobile financing portfolio and the strong recovery prospects of impairments due to its focus on automobiles with high resale value.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any significant deterioration in BFIN’s aforementioned strengths is likely to exert downward pressure on its ratings. In addition, the company’s ratings will likely be negatively impacted if the asset quality worsens significantly as the company continues to pursue high lending growth. A rating upgrade is unlikely given its reliance on wholesale funding leading to inherently higher liquidity risk.

Any changes in BFIN’s National Long-Term and Short-Term ratings would affect the issue ratings.