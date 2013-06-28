RPT-Fitch affirms BGL BNPP's IDR at 'A+'; withdraws VR

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed BGL BNP Paribas’ (BGL BNPP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+’ and Support Rating at ‘1’.

The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the bank’s ‘bbb+’ Viability Rating (VR) and subsequently withdrawn it.

A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT RATING

BGL BNPP’s Long and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt are driven by Fitch’s belief that there is an extremely high probability that BGL BNPP would receive support from its ultimate parent the French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP, ‘A+'/Stable), if ever required.

BGL BNPP operates in one of BNPP’s four core markets (along with France, Belgium and Italy) offering banking services to retail and corporate clients in Luxembourg and BNPP international private banking customers; it carries the group name and logo. Management and IT integration is high and in March 2012 BGL BNPP acquired a controlling stake in BNPP’s leasing activities which are now therefore fully consolidated into BGL BNPP. For all these reasons, Fitch views BGL BNPP as a ‘core’ subsidiary to BNPP and, in line with its methodology, the agency equalises BGL BNPP’s IDRs with BNPP‘s.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT RATING Given that BGL BNPP’s IDRs and senior debt ratings are aligned with BNPP‘s, these ratings are sensitive to any rating action on BNPP’s IDRs. In any addition, they are also negatively sensitive to any perceived reduction in the strategic importance of BGL BNPP to its parent. This is not Fitch’s base case.

BGL BNPP is a systemically important bank in Luxembourg and the state holds a 34% ownership in the bank but it is Fitch’s view that the primary source of support, if ever required, would be BNPP. Fitch currently assigns a ‘A-’ Support Rating Floor to systemically important banks in the country and this acts, ultimately, as an implicit floor to BGL BNPP’s IDRs.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR

Fitch has affirmed BGL BNPP’s VR at ‘bbb+’ and subsequently withdrawn the rating.

The transfer of BNPP’s leasing activities to BGL BNPP has considerably impacted BGL BNPP’s consolidated financials, but its credit metrics have broadly remained commensurate with the agency’s expectations for a ‘bbb+’ VR. BGL BNPP’s VR essentially reflects its strong capital position, strong domestic franchise in retail and commercial banking and good liquidity; it also takes into account the credit risk inherent in leasing activities which represent two-thirds of the bank’s consolidated loan book.

Nevertheless, Fitch has subsequently decided to withdraw the VR since the agency estimates BGL BNPP can no longer be meaningfully analysed in its own right. This opinion is based on the increasing integration of BGL BNPP within BNPP which results in a material reduction in the bank’s ability to be viewed as an independent entity. The transfer of the leasing business, which impacted BGL BNPP’s balance sheet significantly, illustrates this point. Fitch considers that BGL BNPP’s ability to continue making independent strategic decisions is limited.

The BNPP leasing business (not conducted in Luxembourg) and lending to BNPP entities represent almost 60% of BGL BNPP’s total assets and group-related funding amounted to around 35% of the bank’s consolidated funding. The leasing operations generate around half of BGL BNPP’s annualised consolidated income. Hence, Fitch estimates it is no longer analytically relevant to maintain a VR for BGL BNPP.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR affirmed at ‘A+’

Short-term IDR affirmed at ‘F1’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb+’ and withdrawn

Senior unsecured rating affirmed at ‘A+'/‘F1’

Market linked notes affirmed at ‘Aemr’