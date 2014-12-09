Fitch Affirms Blue Shield of California's IFS at 'A' Following Acquisition Announcement

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings announced today that it has affirmed Blue Shield of California's (BSC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' with a Stable Rating Outlook. The rating action follows yesterday's announcement by BSC that it has agreed to acquire Care1st Health Plan (Care1st) in a transaction expected to close in the second half of 2015. Today's rating action reflects Fitch's view that from a ratings perspective, the Care1st acquisition's future strategic and financial benefits are reasonably likely to offset its immediate financial costs and future operational risks. Going forward, factors Fitch will review to assess success managing these risks are Care1st's ability to add to the BSC's organization's enrollment, earnings, and capital. BSC plans to acquire Care1st in an all cash internally funded transaction. Fitch's expectation is that BSC will elect Care1st board members such that the companies have common board member composition and that BSC will make reasonable efforts to retain key Care1st personnel. At Sept. 30, 2014, Care1st's enrollment totaled 509,308 and through the first nine months of 2014 the company generated $1.2 billion of total revenues. BSC's enrollment and revenues for the same period were 3.4 million and $10.2 billion. KEY RATING DRIVERS Market Position and Size/Scale: Fitch views the acquisition as enhancing the BSC organization's market position by diversifying the company's product offerings and increasing the company's enrollment and revenue bases. Care1st's enrollment consists predominately of individuals eligible for health insurance under California's Medi-Cal program, a market that BSC did not have a meaningful presence in prior to the acquisition. Partially offsetting the ratings benefit of this enhanced diversification is Fitch's view that due to the very prominent role government plays, Medicaid and Medi-Cal enrollment is generally supportive of lower ratings than commercial market enrollment. Fitch believes that enrollment in the Medicaid market can be volatile depending on success renewing contracts and that margins are generally lower than commercial market margins. Capitalization and Leverage: Fitch believes that BSC's post-acquisition key-capitalization metrics such as risk-based capital (RBC) and premiums-to-surplus ratios will remain supportive of the company's current rating although both will deteriorate relative to very strong historic levels. Fitch has historically considered BSC's RBC ratio consistent with 'AAA' level rating category guidelines and believes it and the company's premiums to surplus ratio will more closely approximate Fitch's 'AA' rating category guidelines subsequent to the acquisition. Fitch also anticipates BSC's ratio of intangible goodwill asset to stabilization fund or net worth, while increasing significantly as a result of the acquisition, will remain considerably lower than those of health insurance peers that have been active acquirers in recent years. Financial Performance and Earnings: Fitch's expectation is that Care1st will add modestly to the BSC organization's earnings profile over the next 12-24 months. From 2011 through 2013 Care1st's pre-tax income averaged only $15 million per year although results through Sept. 30, 2014 improved markedly with pre-tax income totaling $30 million. Fitch anticipates Care1st's earnings improving going forward as it leverages its position as part of the much larger BSC organization to reduce the cost of medical care. Fitch's expectation is that Care1st will convert to a non-profit corporation from a for-profit corporation to align with BSC's non-profit corporate status. Fitch also expects Care1st to adopt profitability targets and operating metrics that are consistent with those BSC has implemented in connection with the company's pledge to limit net income to 2% of revenues. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES Fitch believes that BSC's single-state profile makes it very difficult for the company to obtain an IFS rating higher than the 'A' rating category. Fitch's view is that single-state concentrations result in exposure to economic and political conditions that limit feasible strategic alternatives and expose companies' capital bases to concentrated risks. Rating triggers that could lead to a rating upgrade within the 'A' rating category include: --Profitable market share gains within the company's core California market; --Growth in the size and scale of BSC's revenue and earnings base while maintaining the company's 2% of revenues run-rate net earnings target; --Run-rate EBITDA/revenue and net income/average capital ratios that more closely approximate Fitch's 'A' rating category guidelines of 7% while maintaining risk-based capital ratios (company action level basis) greater than 350%. Rating triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade: --BSC losing the ability to market itself as a Blue Shield company could result in a multi-notch downgrade; --Run-rate risk-based capital ratios (company action level basis) below 350%; --Run-rate ratios of premiums to stabilization fund (i.e. net worth) that exceed 5.0x; --Membership growth that causes Fitch to question BSC's ability to generate run-rate net earnings consistent with the company's 2% of revenue target. --Care1st's inability to generate enrollment and earnings that cause Fitch to question the value of the goodwill asset the BSC organization will report subsequent to the acquisition's close. Contact: Primary Analyst Mark Rouck CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Doug Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Committee Chairperson Brian Schneider Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 2013); --'Health and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors Special Report' (December 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.