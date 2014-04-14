Fitch Affirms BMB Investment Bank; at 'B-'/Negative; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn BMB Investment Bank's (BMB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-' with Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as BMB has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for BMB. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VIABILITY RATING (VR) BMB's IDRs are driven by its VR (i.e its standalone strength). The VR reflects BMB's weak profitability, limited business activities, fairly high exposure to market risk through its remaining legacy investments in private equity funds, concentrated wholesale funding profile and small equity base. Fitch also considers the bank's achievements in reducing its exposure to private-equity fund commitments and its improved liquidity profile in recent years. The rating actions are as follows: BMB Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative; withdrawn Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'; withdrawn Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Laila Sadek Director +44 20 3530 1308 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.