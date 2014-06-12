Fitch Affirms BMW Finance Trust 2012-1 at 'AAAsf'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Class A notes for BMW Finance Trust 2012-1 as follows: AUD600.0m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable The transaction is a securitisation of auto receivables originated by BMW Australia Finance Ltd or Alphera Financial Services. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement is sufficient to support the notes at their current rating level, the agency's expectations of Australia's economic conditions and the performance of the transaction has been within Fitch's expectations. As at 30 April 2014, 30+ day delinquencies were 1.00%, below the Dinkum ABS Index of 1.06%. To date, total net losses have been below Fitch's base case and excess spread has been more than sufficient to cover all losses experienced. As at 30 April 2014, the collateral pool consisted of 19,573 loans with a total portfolio balance of AUD733.9m and an average contract balance of AUD37,498. The weighted average remaining term was 35 months and weighted average balloon payment was AUD23,172. The transaction remains within its two year substitution period, which ends in August 2014, and no amortisation of the notes has occurred to date. Fitch is comfortable with the revolving period as there are portfolio parameters and the portfolio stratifications have not changed significantly since initial issue, BMW's product mix has not materially changed over this time, and the portfolio is performing as expected. RATING SENSITIVITY The prospect for downgrades is considered remote at present, given the expected performance of the pool as well as adequate excess spread and subordination. A significant and unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses would be necessary before any negative rating action would be considered. Contacts: Lead surveillance analyst Hai Duong Le Analyst +61 2 8256 0358 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director +61 2 8256 0350 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The source of information used to assess this rating was BMW Australia Finance Ltd. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 20 May 2014; "APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 24 July 2013; Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, dated 14 May 2014 and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum", dated 14 May 2014; are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.