Fitch Affirms BNDES' Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the ratings assigned to Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES). The Rating Outlook is Stable for all long-term ratings. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to BNDES due its development bank status. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS BNDES' long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are equalized with and linked to Brazil's sovereign ratings. Its Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's view that the probability of support from the federal government would be high, in case of need. BNDES' ratings are also based on sovereign support, and reflect the federal government's full ownership, its key role in the implementation of government economic development policies, and ample access to government resources, part of which are earmarked by the constitution. BNDES is Brazil's main long-term lender to the private and public sector, and for infrastructure projects. It also plays a crucial role in short-term export and working capital financing, and implementation of countercyclical programs. Furthermore, it supports large companies and financial markets through minority shareholdings (mainly through its subsidiary BNDES Participacoes S.A., BNDESPAR) and investments in corporate debt. BNDES' lending and investment strategies are fully aligned with public economic policy. Its loan growth is largely determined by the amounts transferred from the National Treasury (Tesouro Nacional ), which remains the bank's largest provider of funding. At June 2014, funding from TN corresponded to 59% of the bank's total liabilities, followed by the funds received from the Workers' Assistance Fund (Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador ), which accounted for 26% of total liabilities. FAT is required by the federal constitution to transfer a minimum of 40% of its annual receipts to BNDES. There might be a gradual reduction in TN's transfers of funds to BNDES in the coming years, in case of potential fiscal tightening. Fitch does not expect such potential reduction to translate into lower support probability, nor a change in BNDES' role in supporting investment and growth. Fitch believes that BNDES' capitalization is adequate for loan growth in the short term. Its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio improved to 12.12% at June 2014, from 10.23% at year-end 2013, following the central bank's approval to classify its legacy Tier 1 (T1) hybrid instruments held by TN as Basel III compliant core equity tier 1 (CET1) capital. With this, CET1 instruments totaled BRL31 billion, comprising 41% of its total T1 capital. These instruments are reported under shareholders' equity and Fitch considers them as part of FCC, due to their solid loss absorption characteristics. Fitch recognizes that the BNDES' large securities portfolio may bring some volatility bank's equity through security revaluation reserves. At June 2014, these reserves were close to their historic minimum; however, the aforementioned increase in CET1 securities has compensated the negative trend of the revaluation reserves. BNDES' loan growth has been aligned with the banking system and lower than that of other large public banks. Between 2011 and 2013 loans grew an average 15.8% per year, although its 2010 growth was an expressive 28%. At June 2014, total loans reached BRL592 billion, composed of direct (49%) and indirect operations realized through on-lending by financial institutions (51%). Asset quality indicators remain very strong, with impaired loans at only 0.2% of gross loans at June 2014. Annual loan restructuring has averaged 1.4% of gross loans between 2010-2013, while loan charge-offs remain irrelevant. BNDES credit risk management is well structured. Indirect operations, where BNDES' exposure is to the on-lending financial institution and not the ultimate borrower, is a portfolio mostly comprised of large banks (private and public) and some medium size banks. These operations have historically proven to be of low risk, with a track record of very limited losses. On the other hand, the direct operations are composed of large loans to sectors deemed strategic by the government. In these operations, the bank not only benefits from guarantees by public entities and funds and financial institutions, but also from significant collaterals, which are above 100% of the loans. BNDES' overall asset quality must be viewed under the limitations of the high concentration per economic group, which is a characteristic of development banks. BNDES' results may come under pressure, in case of problems in one or more of the borrowers. According to Fitch's calculations, under a stress scenario, considering BNDES' existing loan loss reserves in excess of impaired loans and regulatory capital in excess of the regulatory minimum, the bank's total loss absorption capacity would be close to 8% of its total loans. Fitch considers this relatively low, considering the high concentration in the loan book, although it recognizes BNDES' long track record of low loan impairments, averaging 2.9% between 2004 and 2013, and low loan charge-offs. BNDES' profitability ratios were slightly up at June 2014. Similar to 2013, there was a reversal of loan impairment charges. The increase in income from investments has also affected profitability positively. BNDES' senior unsecured debt's ratings are aligned with the IDR of the bank due their senior unsecured nature. RATING SENSITIVITIES BNDES' ratings would be affected by potential changes in the sovereign ratings of Brazil and/or in the federal government's willingness to provide support. The latter is a highly unlikely scenario under the current support philosophy of the Brazilian government. A change in BNDES' long-term foreign currency IDR would result in changes in the ratings of its issuances. Fitch has affirmed BNDES' ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB', Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2'; --Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured USD notes due 2016, 2019 and 2023 at 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Esin Celasun Director +55 21 4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB', Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2'; --Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured USD notes due 2016, 2019 and 2023 at 'BBB'. 