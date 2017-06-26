(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco
Nacional de
Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES) at 'BB' and its
long-term National
rating at 'AA+(bra)'. The Outlooks of the Long-Term IDRs and
National rating
remain Negative. Fitch also affirmed BNDES's Support Rating (SR)
at '3', Support
Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB' and long-term National rating at
'AA+(bra)'. A full
list of the rating actions can be found at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of BNDES's IDRs reflect Fitch's view that the
bank would receive
support from the federal government, should the need arise.
BNDES's IDRs are
driven by sovereign support and are aligned with Brazil's
sovereign ratings.
This reflects the full federal government ownership and its key
policy role in
the implementation of government economic policies. Fitch
considers BNDES a
public-mission bank and does therefore not assign a Viability
rating.
The Outlook on BNDES's Long-Term IDRs remains Negative,
mirroring the Outlook of
the sovereign ratings. Fitch believes that BNDES, similar to
other public
entities, remain subject to political influence given its
state-owned nature and
strong links with the government. BNDES's executive management
generally
undergoes changes following changes in the government. Most
recently, in the
second quarter of 2017, a new CEO was appointed following the
resignation of the
former CEO, who, in turn, had taken office in 2016 following the
inauguration of
the new government.
BNDES has been subject to intensified public and political
scrutiny in recent
years, with respect to alleged irregularities in a number of its
lending and
investment operations in Brazil and abroad. As of the
publication date of this
release, an official investigation of its subsidiary BNDES
Participacoes S.A.'s
(BNDESPAR) operations with J&F Investimentos S.A., the holding
company of JBS
S.A., was ongoing. In May 2017, a parliamentary commission was
created for the
same purpose. An earlier parliamentary commission was concluded
in February 2016
without identifying any misconduct.
BNDES has historically been Brazil's main lender of long-term
credit at
preferential rates. However, Fitch expects BNDES's market share
to gradually
decline over the long term, as the bank will not be able to
count on new
low-cost funding from the National Treasury (Tesouro Nacional;
TN) for loan
growth, as per government policy changes in 2016. BNDES prepaid
BRL100 billion
of its debt to the TN at year-end 2016; this had only a minor
effect on its
funding structure. At March 2017, TN funds, excluding hybrid
capital, were 52%
of the bank's total liabilities, while funds from the Workers'
Assistance Fund
(Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador; FAT) corresponded to a further
30% (57% and
26%, respectively, in June 2016).
Since 2015, lower demand for loans, tightening of underwriting
standards and
lower risk appetite jointly led to a continuous drop in BNDES's
loan
disbursements. In 2015 and 2016 total disbursements fell 28% and
35%,
respectively, due to continued suppressed demand and offer of
loans, despite a
reduction in the pace of the decline in the third quarter of the
year. The
negative trend has persisted through May 2017. As a result, in
first-quarter
2017 (1Q17) and 2016, loan growth was negative 3%
(quarter-on-quarter) and 11%
(annual), respectively.
BNDES's loan quality indicators remain better than sector
averages, despite the
downward revision of internal borrower ratings and the
subsequent increase in
impaired loans and provisioning requirements in 2016. Further,
since 3Q16, BNDES
has been setting up loan loss reserves above the minimum
requirements. The
relatively low impairment ratios are partly explained by BNDES's
loans to
financial institutions for on-lending which made up 43% of total
loans at March
2017.
Impaired loans classified in the D-H range under the central
bank's range and
non-performing loans above 90 days stood at 3.8% and 2.1%,
respectively, at
March 2017 (3.6% and 2.4% in 2016). In the same period,
chargeoffs remained very
low at 0.4% of average gross loans (0.07% in 2016 and 2015,
respectively), and
reserve coverage of D-H loans and non-performing loans (NPLs)
over 90 days stood
at an adequate 67% and 122%, respectively (58% and 86% in 2016).
BNDES's profitability has been declining since 2015 as a result
of loan and
securities impairment charges, and lower income from investments
(either via
dividends or the equity method), reflecting both the
deterioration in the
operating environment and the bank's revision of its reserve
policy. Impairment
charges reached 72% of pre-impairment operating income at March
2017 (62% and
54%, in 2016 and 2015, respectively). As a result, operating
profit/risk
weighted assets (RWAs) declined to an historically low 0.93% in
the same period
(1.40% and 1.47%, in 2016 and 2015, respectively). Fitch expects
BNDES's
profitability to remain modest over the next year, as loan
impairment charges
are likely to remain high and further loan rating reviews might
be needed. Large
single-name exposures both in the loan book and in the equity
and investments
holdings of BNDESPAR pose downside risks to earnings.
In Fitch's view, BNDES's capitalization is adequate considering
the expected
continuation of modest loan growth and the adoption of a more
conservative
dividend policy. At March 2017 the bank's FCC ratio stood at a
comfortable
14.39%, compared with an average of 10.10% between 2013 and 2015
and 13.51% in
2016. In 2016 a significant increase in the security revaluation
reserves (from
negative BRL12.3 billion at year-end 2015 to positive BRL7.2
billion at year-end
2016), the decline in RWAs and the fall in the dividend payout
to 27% of net
income (from an average of 105% between 2012 and 2015) boosted
capitalization.
In the same period, the recognition of impairments in the stock
portfolio and
their transfer from security revaluation reserves to the income
statement
explained about a quarter of the increase in these reserves.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of BNDES's SRs at '3' reflects the moderate
probability of
sovereign support. Fitch believes that the Brazilian government
would have a
high willingness to support BNDES in case of need; however, its
capacity to do
so has fallen in the recent past, as reflected in the successive
sovereign
rating downgrades in 2015 and 2016. BNDES's SRF is affirmed at
'BB' and aligned
with the sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR and SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING
The affirmation of BNDES's senior debt ratings at 'BB' reflects
the affirmation
of the bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR, which is the
anchor rating for the
debt ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS, DEBT RATINGS
Any changes in Brazil's sovereign ratings or in Fitch's
evaluation of the
government's willingness to provide support to BNDES, in case of
need, would
directly affect these banks' IDRs, National ratings, SRs, SRFs
and debt ratings,
all of which are driven by expected sovereign support.
The National ratings of BNDES will not necessarily be downgraded
in the case of
a sovereign ratings downgrade. However, the Negative Outlook of
the long-term
National rating reflects that there could potentially be changes
in the local
relativities that, in turn, could lead to a downgrade of the
National ratings,
if the sovereign ratings are downgraded.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB', Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B';
--National long-term Rating at 'AA+(bra)', Outlook Negative;
--National Short-term Rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2019 and 2023 'BB'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
