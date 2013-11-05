Fitch Affirms BNP Paribas Fortis at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas Fortis' (BNPPF) Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' and 'F1' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time the agency has upgraded BNPPF's Viability Rating (VR) to 'a' from 'a-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt rating reflect an extremely high probability of support from its 75% shareholder, BNP Paribas (BNPP, A+/Stable), if needed. The IDRs are equalised with those of BNPP, reflecting Fitch's view that BNPPF is a core subsidiary given its strategic importance to the parent and their high operational integration. BNPPF is strategically important mainly due to its strong retail franchises in two neighbouring countries, Belgium and Luxembourg, which also strengthen the parent's deposit base. Operations and management are highly integrated with key management positions (such as the chief risk officer) having been seconded to BNPPF by BNPP. The Outlook on BNPPF's Long-term IDR reflects that on BNPP's Long-term IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around potential support from BNPP. Any change in BNPP's IDRs would trigger a change in BNPPF's IDRs and senior debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The upgrade of BNPPF's VR reflects Fitch's view that its retail banking business model is able to generate adequate and potentially improving profitability, while maintaining strong capital ratios and low risk profile. BNPPF's operating performance is benefiting from scope changes leading to higher revenues. Profitability remains subdued given low interest rates and a heavy cost base, although it is expected to improve gradually as cost-cutting measures are realised. The quality of the loan book remains good (non-performing loans stable at 4.65% of gross loans at end-H113; 49% covered by reserves) and loan impairment charges should continue to represent a low percentage of average loans (0.27% at end-H113). The legacy asset-backed securities portfolio is of good quality and declining (32% of equity at end-H113) and market risks have reduced to a low level. Liquidity is good thanks to strong retail funding base, especially in Belgium where the bank has a high 25% market share. Customer deposits represent the largest source of funding and are growing, allowing the bank to maintain healthy loans/deposits ratio (100% at end-H113). The bank also has an ample liquidity buffer in the form of cash and repo-able securities. Capitalisation is strong reflected by a relatively high Fitch core capital ratio of 14.7% and equity to total assets ratio of 8.3%, at end-H113. BNPP has been transferring certain businesses (essentially leasing and specialised finance) to BNPPF, leading to slightly higher loans, but this has so far been offset by earnings retention. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Fitch does not expect to further upgrade BNPPF's VR in the near term, although its credit profile could benefit from efficiency improvements. Increased risk taking leading to a deterioration in asset quality or capital ratios could negatively affect the bank's VR. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The subordinated debt rating has been affirmed as it is notched down from BNPPF's Long-term IDR as Fitch believes parental support will neutralise BNPPF's non-performance risk in line with Fitch's rating criteria for such securities. The ratings of upper Tier 2 (XS0063913387, XS0059603802 and XS0071344799) and hybrid capital (BE0119806116) are capped at a level that would be assigned to equivalent securities issued by BNPP. Upper Tier 2 debt issued by BNP Paribas Fortis Funding is rated three notches lower than BNPP's VR (one for loss severity and two for non-performance) and hybrid capital issued by BNPPF four notches lower than the parent's VR (two for loss severity and two for non-performance). The rating of the CASHES hybrid capital (BE0933899800) has been affirmed, but is lower than for other hybrids issued by BNPPF as the payment of the coupon is linked to the declaration of a dividend by the AGEAS holding companies (previously called the Fortis holding companies when they owned Fortis Bank). The rating of this instrument is the same as that of a hybrid instrument with similar characteristics (ISIN XS0147484074 and XS0147484314) issued by Ageasfinlux whose co-obligors are the AGEAS holding companies. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES BNP Paribas Fortis Funding and Fortis Funding LLC are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of BNPPF whose debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPPF based on an extremely high probability of support if required and whose ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in BNPPF's ratings. BNP Paribas Fortis Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating upgraded to 'a' from 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A' Hybrid capital affirmed at 'BBB' Hybrid capital (CASHES BE0933899800) affirmed at 'BB' BNP Paribas Fortis Funding Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+' Market linked notes affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A' Subordinated debt (upper Tier 2) affirmed at 'BBB+' Fortis Funding LLC Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1' 