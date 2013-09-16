Fitch Affirms BRE Bank Hipoteczny SA's Mortgage Covered Bonds' Rating at 'A'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BRE Bank Hipoteczny SA's (BBH; A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds' rating at 'A' with a Stable Outlook following a periodic review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are based on BBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity). As of end June 2013, the mortgage covered bonds amounted to PLN1.85bn and were secured by a cover pool of PLN2.50bn of assets. The cover pool distribution by asset type remained almost unchanged, predominantly commercial mortgage loans (99%); the rest are residential loans. All properties securing the loans are located in Poland. There are high maturity mismatches between assets and liabilities. The asset pool's weighted average residual life is 7.6 years compared to 2.8 years for the covered bonds. The asset cash flows have a constant amortisation profile over the next 30 years, while all 14 issued covered bonds mature within the next six years. There are also significant currency mismatches. Whereas 97.7% of the liabilities are denominated in Polish zloty and 2.3% denominated in euros, only 36.1% of the assets are zloty denominated. Meanwhile, 59.7% are denominated in euros and the reminding 4.2% in US dollars. No privileged swaps are registered in the cover pool. Interest rate mismatches are minor as more than 99% of assets have floating interest rates compared to 100% of the covered bonds. In its cash flow analysis, the agency tested if the level of overcollateralisation (OC) of 10%, which the issuer publicly commits to maintain, would provide more than 51% recoveries on defaulted covered bonds in a 'A+' scenario, so that the covered bonds can be rated 'A+' under Fitch's methodology. Fitch could not conduct an accurate credit analysis due to the lack of detailed information on the cover assets, especially at property level. Therefore, under conservative assumptions, stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are assumed to be 75% and 47%, respectively. As calculated recoveries are below 51% in the 'A+' scenario, the covered bonds are rated 'A', which is equal to the issuer's IDR. The D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component reflecting the absence of any mandatory liquidity provision in the Polish covered bonds legislation. Combined with insufficient marketability of the predominantly commercial cover assets for the mortgage pool, the agency considers this risk as the weakest link for the programme. RATING SENSITIVITIES In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'A' ratings would be vulnerable to downgrade if BBH's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Martin Kuhn Associate Director +69 768076 132 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Vessela Krmnicek, CFA Director +69 768076 298 Committee Chairperson Susanne Matern, CFA Senior Director +49 69 7680 76 237 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria ', dated 4 September 2013, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)' dated 28 March 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.