Fitch Affirms BRE Properties' IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following credit ratings for BRE Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BRE): --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'; --Preferred stock at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the quality of BRE's portfolio, appropriate and improving leverage and coverage metrics, lack of meaningful corporate debt maturities through 2016 and solid contingent liquidity. The ratings are balanced, in part, by the size of BRE's development pipeline and geographic concentration. APPROPRIATE AND IMPROVING LEVERAGE BRE has meaningfully reduced debt on an absolute and relative basis since 2007 through raising equity, selling non-core assets and strong operating performance. Leverage was 7.0x for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2013, which was comparable to leverage at the same point in 2012. However, leverage was elevated, in large part due to the timing of the Jefferson acquisition. Excluding the effects of the acquisition, leverage was 6.6x (TTM) and 6.9x pro forma. Fitch forecasts leverage will improve towards 6.0x through 2015 as BRE receives contributions from recently completed developments and 2014 deliveries. Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x could result in positive momentum on the ratings and/or Outlook. Fitch defines leverage as net debt to recurring operating EBITDA. STRONG FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE BRE's fixed charge coverage was 2.5x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2013 as compared to 2.5x and 2.2x for the years 2012 and 2011, respectively. Fitch forecasts fixed charge will improve further towards 3.0x due to the aforementioned development deliveries and low-to-mid single digit same store net operating income (SSNOI) growth. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring maintenance capital expenditures over interest and preferred stock dividends. BRE's operating performance has been strong on an absolute basis at 6.4% in 2012 and 5.9% YTD which has been a key factor supporting the improvements in leverage and fixed charge coverage. Fitch anticipates BRE's portfolio will continue to perform in-line with its markets through 2015. As such, Fitch has assumed low-to-mid single digit SSNOI growth through 2015 driven principally by moderating rental rate growth, increasing turnover and some occupancy loss. LONG DATED DEBT MATURITIES ENHANCE LIQUIDITY BRE has no material corporate debt maturities until 2015 when the $177 million balance on the line of credit would come due. BRE has the ability to extend the facility to 2016, and Fitch anticipates the company would refinance the facility or repay amounts through an unsecured bond issuance ahead of the maturity. Stemming from the lack of meaningful debt maturities, BRE's liquidity coverage ratio is forecasted to be 1.5x for the period Oct. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015. BRE's debt maturity schedule was by design as management sought the ability to complete the majority of its development projects without the need for any new debt or equity capital while being able to fulfil any and all recourse corporate obligations. BRE's contingent liquidity is also appropriate for the rating as Fitch estimates unencumbered assets cover unsecured debt obligations by 2.4x to 2.7x assuming a stressed 7% - 8% capitalization rate. BRE has demonstrated its willingness to utilize the unencumbered pool during times of distress but seeks to be a predominantly unsecured borrower. Fitch anticipates future acquisitions and developments will be unencumbered. Lastly, BRE is able to retain some cash flow from operations with an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 73% for 2012 and YTD. SIZABLE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE Balancing the credit positives are the inherent volatility in multifamily fundamentals, a relatively large development pipeline and a geographically concentrated portfolio. BRE has traditionally focused on development as a core growth component. The scale and funding requirements of BRE's development pipeline have historically been a credit concern and, at times, negatively impacted the company's leverage and liquidity ratios. BRE sought to front-end its development activity and this is reflected in costs to complete relative to undepreciated assets of only 5.3% at Sept. 30, 2013 versus the pipeline's total size of 16.1%. Recently completed developments (namely Solstice and Wilshire La Brea) and 2014 development deliveries are forecasted to begin contributing to operating EBITDA in 2014 and 2015 thereby improving leverage and the quality and size of the unencumbered pool. Fitch believes BRE will begin new projects going forward but would view the maintenance of a similarly sized (or larger) development pipeline negatively. GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION BRE's portfolio is geographically concentrated. California comprised 83% of total same-store NOI YTD in 2013 with the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego accounting for 27% and 18%, respectively. Fitch notes the seismic risks of the state and the potential for government budget dynamics to pressure property taxes. STABLE RATING OUTLOOK The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that BRE's credit profile will remain consistent with a 'BBB+' rating through the cycle, supported by solid fundamentals and management's commitment to maintaining and improving credit metrics. PREFERRED STOCK RATING The two-notch differential between BRE's IDR and its preferred stock ratings is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a 'BBB+' IDR. Based on Fitch research 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated December 2012, these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a default. Contact: Primary Analyst Britton Costa Associate Director +1-212-908-0524 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Stephen Boyd Director +1-212-908-9153 Committee Chairperson Robert Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology,' Aug. 5, 2013; --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 26, 2013; --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' Dec. 13, 2013; --'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs,' Nov. 12, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.