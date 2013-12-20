Fitch Affirms Brit Insurance Holdings B.V.'s IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brit Insurance Holdings B.V.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and its subordinated notes at 'BB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the solid financial profile of the Brit group (Brit), which is supported by strong risk-adjusted capitalisation and underlying earnings. The group reported an overall profit before tax for 1H13 of GBP77.9m (1H12: GBP51.8m). The reported combined ratio, excluding FX effects, was 86% (1H12: 92.8%), which reflects the continued benign catastrophe environment. Brit has taken steps to reduce the volatility of the solvency position caused by currency fluctuations, through currency matching of the capital base. Although Fitch views the improved matching positively, increased exposure to foreign currencies may lead to increased accounting volatility in foreign exchange gains and losses. Fitch expects consolidated group financial leverage as calculated by the agency to be maintained below 30% and risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at least commensurate with the current ratings. Fitch expects that Brit will take on more investment risk but the portfolio will remain commensurate with the rating level. While the sale of Brit's UK operation Brit Insurance Limited (BIL), in October 2012, has reduced the size and diversity of the group, Fitch views positively other actions taken by management to streamline operations and exit underperforming insurance classes. Fitch also notes that the book of retained business, after the sale of BIL to The RiverStone Group, is experiencing favourable reserve developments. Brit is owned by Achilles Netherlands Holdings B.V, a holding company majority owned by funds managed by Apollo Management VII, L.P. and funds advised by CVC Capital Partners Ltd. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for a downgrade include failure by Brit to maintain financial leverage and capitalisation at levels at least commensurate with the current ratings. Any marked shift towards a higher risk investment portfolio could lead to negative rating pressure. Key triggers for a rating upgrade would be a marked and sustained improvement in earnings, coupled with capitalisation commensurate with a higher rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 13 November 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.