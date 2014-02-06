Fitch Affirms British Arab Commercial Bank at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed British Arab Commercial Bank's (BACB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR BACB's IDRs and VR are mainly driven by its risk profile, determined by its trade finance operations in higher-risk Middle East and North African markets. This could potentially lead to asset quality deterioration if risks are not controlled. The rating is constrained by significant funding concentrations. Libyan government institutions provide virtually all of the bank's customer deposit funding. While the bank demonstrates satisfactory balance sheet liquidity, including holding a large pool of highly rated liquid securities, BACB could not withstand a substantial withdrawal of its Libyan deposits, in Fitch's view. Such a scenario is, however, not in Fitch's base case assumptions given the bank's strategic importance to its Libyan majority shareholders and the stability of these deposits over time. The rating also reflects BACB's long track-record and expertise as a London based niche trade finance bank, focusing mainly on the Middle East and North African region, in addition to some Central, Middle and sub-Saharan African markets. The Stable Outlook on BACB's Long-term IDR reflects the diversity of the bank's markets and its flexible business model. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR BACB's ratings could come under pressure if the bank's strategic importance to its majority shareholders diminished - evidenced by a substantial withdrawal of deposits or business or both. The ratings would come under pressure in the event of heightened political risk in its core markets affecting profitability, or if BACB expands aggressively into new and untested business lines or frontier markets in Africa. Given the concentrated nature of its loan book, BACB is exposed to event risk, particularly from its legacy loan book. Further pressure could arise from substantial deterioration in asset quality, although given the bank's focus on short-term trade-finance related transactions, Fitch does not anticipate material deterioration in loan quality. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING The Support Rating reflects that potential institutional support from the bank's major shareholder (83.5%), the Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB), is possible, given that the LFB has demonstrated support for BACB in the past. However, this is not factored into the ratings. This is because it is difficult for Fitch to assess the ability to provide such support on a timely basis given the uncertain political environment in Libya. Therefore the lowest Support Rating of '5' has been affirmed. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING In the longer term, the Support Rating could be sensitive to a strengthening of the LFB's relationship with BACB; in addition to increased stability in Libya and a continued propensity to support BACB, this could lead to an upgrade. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Patrick Breen Analyst +44 20 3530 1645 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 29 91 74 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, â€˜Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteriaâ€™ dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.