Fitch Affirms British Land at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The British Land Company Plc's (British Land) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Short-term IDR at 'F2' and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. British Land is a UK-focused REIT with a portfolio split between London offices and UK retail. The ratings continue to reflect high occupancy, a diverse and strong quality tenant base, 10-year average contracted lease length and a diverse prime asset base. The strong operating risk profile is supported by a conservative balance sheet with a largely fixed-rate, nine-year average maturity debt profile complementing the longevity of cash flow. Despite strong financial metrics British Land's sole focus on the inherently cyclical UK property cycle and targeted loan-to-value (LTV) of around 40%-50% are a rating constraint. Fitch focuses its analysis on the statutory reported group basis excluding any non-recourse activities (the recently consolidated Hercules Unit Trust). EBITDA is calculated adding regular dividend income from JV's and other non-recourse interests. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Credit Metrics Despite a reasonable level of development expense since 2010 credit metrics have remained stable due to an equity placing in 2013 and non-core disposals. Fitch-adjusted group LTV was 41% as of the financial year to March 2014 (29% including equity interest in JVs) and net debt/EBITDA was 8.2x. These are strong compared with other Fitch rated EMEA REITs and in line with its 'BBB+' IDR. Net debt/EBITDA is likely to decrease as future rental income from the completed development programme feeds through. Improved Interest Serviceability Development completions, a run-off in rent-free periods and some rent uplifts are forecasted by Fitch to drive mid-single digit rental income growth. On a group basis Fitch-adjusted EBITDA net interest coverage (NIC) stood at around 3.0x for FY14. Fitch's rating case forecasts show continued EBITDA NIC resilience through to FY17 at around 3.0x. Around 73% of debt is hedged against rising interest rates. Measured Development Pipeline British Land's well-timed 2010 development programme is reaching completion with only GBP111m cost to complete as at FY14 (on a proportionally consolidated basis). These properties are largely complete and 73% pre-let, fuelling rental income growth into 2015 and 2016. The development programme committed to since 2010 is smaller. However, these are largely under construction with total committed cost to complete of GBP427m. Combined cost to complete totals GBP538m, remaining moderate at 4.5% of the investment property portfolio. This remains well within Fitch's guidelines for development exposure at investment-grade level. Diversified Debt Structure During the last three years British Land has actively accessed different channels of the debt capital markets. This included a recent GBP200m US private placement with a 12-year maturity, competitively priced bank debt and a GBP400m convertible bond issued in 2012. The management team has an extensive track record in accessing the debt and equity capital markets including having structured a number of CMBS transactions to finance a number of British Land's JV interests. British Land is positioned favourably among peers in debt management, with average debt maturity at the group level of 8.2 years versus EMEA REIT average of around five years, while the average cost of debt at the group level is 3.5%, down from 4.4% in FY13. Prime Quality Portfolio British Land's portfolio is composed mainly of prime UK retail and offices in central London. The quality of the assets under management, together with the robustness and variety of its tenants, contribute to a stable revenue stream. Strong Unencumbered Asset Pool Financial covenants set out on the unsecured borrowings provide unsecured lenders solid protection. As at FY14 unsecured lenders benefit from GBP4.4bn of wholly owned unencumbered properties and stable dividend income along with residual equity value from its secured assets and JV interests. The unencumbered asset cover (FY14: 2.6x) is expected to remain comfortably above 2.0x - the Fitch threshold for an investment-grade REIT rating and for the application of the one-notch sector uplift to senior unsecured debt ratings. Strong Liquidity In April 2014 British Land signed a five-year GBP785m syndicated revolving credit facility (extendable to seven years) maintaining committed unsecured undrawn facilities around GBP2bn at the group level. With GBP0.5bn debt maturing within one year and a smooth long-dated debt maturity profile, liquidity is strong in a peer context. 