Fitch Affirms Bupa Insurance Ltd's IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bupa Insurance Ltd's (BIL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed BIL's GBP330m subordinated perpetual bond, issued by Bupa Finance plc (BF; A-/Stable/F2) and guaranteed by BIL on a subordinated basis, at 'BBB+'. BF is the immediate holding company of BIL. It is also the main holding company of the Bupa Group's other operations (see 'Fitch Affirms Bupa Finance plc at 'A-', Stable Outlook'; dated 8 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Bupa Group is a private company limited by guarantee, without share capital or shareholders. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects BIL's profitability will remain in line with the rating in 2013 and notes that earnings generation is strong from a group perspective. The ratings reflect BIL's stable underwriting profitability and capitalisation, which have both remained strong despite the challenging economic environment. BIL's loss ratio was 73% in 2012 and has remained stable in recent years. Fitch anticipates that capitalisation will remain commensurate with the ratings. BIL's capitalisation has remained strong, when measured both by the regulatory capital ratio (2012: 159%, 2011: 165%) and Fitch's internal risk-based capital assessment. Capitalisation for the group as a whole is also strong, despite a considerable amount of goodwill affecting the quality of capital. Fitch believes that the loan through which BIL channels cash to its parent also detracts from the quality of BIL's capital, but the agency recognises that this loan could be repaid at any time should BIL require additional capital. Fitch expects the loan, which is almost entirely deducted from regulatory capital, to be repaid in the future in order to clarify the solvency and asset position of BIL. As the loan is already excluded from calculations of regulatory solvency this will not affect the solvency position of BIL but will reduce intercompany interest, which is currently earned at a rate of LIBOR +100bp. Fitch considers the risk profile of the investment portfolio to be relatively low, with limited exposure to equities, a small amount of real estate and alternative investments and a moderate amount of credit risk. The remainder of BIL's investment portfolio consists of highly rated cash and cash equivalents and BIL's loan to the parent. Exposure to troubled sovereign or bank debt is low. Other credit strengths include the insurer's leading market position in the UK, the Bupa Group's strong franchise in Spain and Australia and the strong earnings generation stemming from the group's care-homes business. The group's lack of diversification by business line, evident in its strong reliance on medical insurance as a source of income, somewhat constrains ratings. Fitch analyses Bupa on both a BIL legal entity basis and a Bupa Group basis. The strength of BIL's financial profile means that currently its rating is based primarily on its standalone characteristics. Fitch regards the ownership by the Bupa Group as neutral for the ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near future given the company's mono-line status. However, an upgrade could be possible in the future if there were to be a significant increase in the actual and target regulatory capital ratios and/or a significant increase in market share without compromising capitalisation and profitability. The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include: - A deterioration in operating performance as evidenced by an increase in the combined ratio to over 100% for an extended period of time and earnings-based interest coverage declining to below 4x-8x level. - Any changes in government healthcare policy that impact BIL's ability to appropriately price its products or otherwise hinders the company's financial or operating profile. - In the event of a weakening of BIL's standalone financial profile, Fitch would give greater consideration to the financial position of Bupa Group. In this instance, a sustained increase in Fitch calculated gross financial leverage above 30% for the group could lead to a downgrade of BIL. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Director +44 20 3530 1031 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.