Fitch Affirms Busan Bank at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SEOUL, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Rating (VR) on South Korean regional bank Busan Bank (BSB) at 'BBB+' and 'bbb+', respectively. Fitch has revised the Outlook on BSB to Negative. The agency has also affirmed its Support Rating (SR) at '2' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating action resolves the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) that was put in place on 10 January 2014 and follows our analysis of the effect that Busan Financial Group's (BSFG) acquisition of another regional bank, Kyongnam Bank (KNB), will have on BSB. BSFG will pay KRW1,227bn to Korea Depository Insurance Corporation for a 57% stake in KNB in October this year. The acquisition of a bank that operates in an area adjacent to Busan is likely to enhance BSFG's overall business profile. It will be partly funded by a dividend from BSB in October 2014 and issuance of KRW512bn of new shares in BSFG in July 2014. Fitch estimates that BSB would pay KRW400bn to BSFG. The balance will be covered by BSFG's cash and bond issuance. BSB and KNB will continue to operate independently, focusing on their respective regions and without changing their names. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR and IDRs BSB's VR and IDRs reflect its strong regional franchise, solid profitability, sound loan quality, and stable management. It also takes into account the bank's below-local peer capitalisation and, like other Korean banks, its high reliance, by international standards, on wholesale funding, especially in foreign currency. BSB's credit profile is expected to remain largely stable after BSFG acquires KNB, although its capital will be immediately reduced as a result of the dividend it will pay out. BSB's capitalisation could continue to lag its peers' should the bank's growth continue to outpace the industry average in the current low interest rate environment. BSB's loan growth was 8.4% in 2013 versus the national average of 3.6%. The resolution of the RWN and the assignment of the Negative Outlook reflect Fitch's view that BSB's capitalisation will weaken after paying out the dividend. BSB's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio is likely to decline to around 9.8% at end-2014 from 10.8% at end-1H14 if BSB pays out the aforementioned amount, but it could regain some ground should growth slow. BSB's FCC ratio has been lower and its loan book growth higher than its local peers for the last several years. BSFG's double leverage ratio is likely to increase to around 125% and is not likely to come down in the near to medium term. BSB's profitability is above commercial banks' average thanks to its strong regional franchise, solid net interest margin (NIM), and relatively low credit cost. BSB's NIM of 2.5% in 1H14 was higher than the industry average of 1.8%. This is likely to continue, particularly if there is less competition between the two regional banks. That said, there is no plan for the banks to merge or be consolidated any time soon, and so it will take a while for BSB to reap significant cost savings after its parent acquires control of KNB. BSB's well-diversified SME loan portfolio and its favourable market position contributed to loan quality that is more resilient than its peers. BSB's non-performing loan ratio was 1.3% compared with the industry average of 1.7% at end-1H14. Although BSB does not have much direct exposure to major shipbuilders, its loan quality is vulnerable to material deterioration in the operating environment in the Busan region, weakness in SMEs that stem from the sluggish shipbuilding sector, significant deterioration of its real estate exposure, or any material change in Korea's export prospects. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs The VR could be downgraded if BSB's capitalisation does not recover to above 10% within two years, the risk appetite of BSB/BSFG increases noticeably, or the burden to support KNB or BSFG materially affects BSB's credit profile. An upgrade of the VR appears unlikely in the near to medium term, but should BSB's capitalisation recover significantly along with disciplined loan book growth while other key credit metrics remain substantially unchanged, then the Outlook could be revised to Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR and SRF BSB's '2' SR and 'BBB' SRF have not been affected by the acquisition, given that BSB and KNB will maintain their own operations with their respective banks' names. BSB's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's belief that the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) has high propensity to support the bank, if required. This view is based on the bank's domestic importance given BSB's focus on export-oriented SMEs in Busan. BSB, as a regional bank, is not likely to be designated as a domestically significant bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF A change in the ability or propensity of the Korean authorities to provide support may result in a change in these ratings. Global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks may also trigger a rating review. KEY RATING DRIVERS and RATING SENSITIVITIES - Senior unsecured securities The rating on BSB's senior unsecured debt is aligned with the bank's Long-Term IDR. Any change in the IDR will be reflected in the rating of the debt. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Negative Outlook; Removed from RWN Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; Removed from RWN Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; Removed from RWN Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Removed from RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 