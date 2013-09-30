Fitch Affirms CABEI's Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Central American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI; or Banco Centroamerica de Integracion Economica) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed CABEI's issuances and national ratings. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS CABEI's ratings reflect its consistence performance, solid financial profile, and adequate risk management. The ratings also factor in the shareholders' vested interest in sustaining the bank's expansion and the privileges conferred on CABEI by its member countries, including the preferred creditor status. CABEI's operations are supported by a sound capitalisation that in Fitch's view will remain in line with that of other sub-regional multilateral development banks (MDBs). The bank's equity-to-asset ratio stood at a comfortable 29.8% at June 2013 while the capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio remained above the internal floor of 35%. An established track record of self-sustained profitability (three-year average ROAA: 1.6%) has supported the bank's capital position, while CABEI's recently revised capital structure demonstrates the shareholders' commitment to sustaining growth and may allow it to diversify its capital structure further. The bank's funding maturity profile has improved over the last few years thanks to its active participation in capital markets. CABEI has the highest participation in international capital markets among Central American financial institutions and roughly 58% of its total funds are provided by bond issuance. CABEI's liquidity guidelines are solid and proved to be effective for preserving such strength in times of economic turmoil. CABEI's asset quality remained under control, and Fitch foresees non-performing loans will likely remain low. Non-accruals account for 1% of total loans and have been recorded only in the private-sector portfolio. The bank's preferred creditor status offsets the significant loan concentration in sub-investment-grade sovereigns. Loan-loss reserve cushion is ample and covers several times the amount of overdue loans (2.9x at end-2012). RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects that Fitch does not anticipate substantial changes in CABEI's risk profile in the foreseeable future. However, CABEI's ratings may benefit over the medium-term from further loan diversification and from a material enhancement of its capital base. In turn, unexpected severe deterioration in the bank's financial fundamentals and/or sudden lessening of the privileges conferred on it by its shareholders could trigger a downgrade. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions. Fitch assumes that member countries, even if experiencing severe difficulties, will continue to honor CABEI's preferred creditor status and exempt its private sector borrowers from any measures that may impact the transfer and/or convertibility of their debt service payments. Fitch also assumes that shareholder support will remain strong, with the expectation that paid-in capital contributions will continue to be received on time from CABEI's member countries. Fitch has affirmed CABEI's ratings as follows: International scale: --Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A'; National scale: --Long-term national rating in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating in El Salvador at 'F1+(slv)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)'; --Long-term national rating in Honduras at 'AAA(hnd)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating in Honduras at 'F1+(hnd)'; --Long-term national rating in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)'; --Senior unsecured short-term debt in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in Dominican Republic at 'AAA(dom)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in Mexico at 'AAA(mex)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in Panama at 'AAA(pan)'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt in Thailand at 'AAA(tha)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Rene Medrano Senior Director +503 2516-6610 Fitch Centroamerica, S.A. 79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan Edif. Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel Piyamas Chaihetphon, CFA, CPA Associate Director +66 2108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Alejandro Tapia Associate Director +52 (81) 8399-9156 Patchara Sarayudh Associate Director +662 108 0153 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +2 212 908-0739 