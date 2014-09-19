Fitch Affirms Cabo Verde at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cabo Verde's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. The Short-term rating has been affirmed at 'B' and the Country Ceiling at 'B+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following factors: Economic prospects are linked to the eurozone. Cabo Verde's economic growth has underperformed the 'B' median in recent years and been volatile. Improving economic conditions in the eurozone into 2015 should support the key tourism industry and also boost remittances and FDI. GDP growth is expected to accelerate gradually from a four-year low of 0.5% in 2013 but is forecast to remain relatively sluggish. The recovery should support a pick-up in inflation which had fallen to 0.1%y/y in August. Fiscal consolidation remains the government's medium-term objective, but Fitch expects the debt burden to continue to rise over the next two years. Active reforms, including improvements to tax administration have been made to expand the sovereign's tax base. The government's consolidation strategy also assumes the gradual completion of investment programmes. However, efforts have been offset by continued increases in current expenditure on public salaries, goods and services. The effective consolidation of government expenditure is constrained by a high share of mandatory spending. Budget targets have slipped and data is published with a lag and is often revised. The government estimates that the fiscal deficit for 2013 will be around 9% of GDP, considerably wider than the previous estimate of 7.3%. The deterioration mostly reflects revisions to GDP and larger than projected expenditure under the investment programme. Fitch's projections remain broadly unchanged from its last ratings review and expect slippage from official targets into the medium term. This reflects several factors: past fiscal slippages, weaker than expected official growth, lower future external budget support from international donors, and continuation of the Public Investment Programme (PIP). Sustained implementation of the government's current Growth and Poverty Reduction Strategy (GPRSP III) should help Cabo Verde foster private sector development by addressing the country's critical infrastructure needs, albeit at the cost of deteriorating public finances. The ultimate impact of the PIP on growth remains uncertain. We continue to expect public debt to GDP to rise to over 120% of GDP in 2016 from just below 100% in 2013, reflecting large fiscal deficits and weak economic growth prospects. It is already more than double the 'B' median of 44%. The latest official projections show the debt ratio climbing to 114% of GDP by 2016. Although the bulk of external debt is concessional, from multilateral and bilateral sources, interest payments are rising and putting pressure on the budget. The underlying state of the sovereign's external finances is weak and will likely worsen, increasing the vulnerability of the economy to external shocks, although this risk is mitigated by the concessional and long-term nature of external borrowing. Net external debt is significantly higher than both the 'B' and 'BB' rating medians. Nevertheless, the recent increase in foreign exchange reserves to over four months of imports should help offset some of the risks from rising external debt, at least in the near term. Cabo Verde's external debt servicing cost is significantly below rating peers. As a share of foreign exchange receipts, we forecast it represents 4.3% for 2014, which compares with 8.6% for the 'B' median and 8.4% for the 'BB' median. This reflects the high proportion of concessional debt. The average maturity of government's debt stock is more than 20 years and the average interest rate is low. The currency peg provides an anchor for macroeconomic stability, limiting exchange-rate risk for international transactions and attracting emigrant savings to the economy. Governance, as measured by the World Bank indicators, is well above the 'B' median and supports the rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to positive rating action are: - Evidence of public investment projects translating into higher economic growth and broad development of private sector activity which boosts confidence in medium-term growth prospects. - Materially better than expected fiscal performance that provides greater confidence in delivering a sustained downward trajectory in the public debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium term. The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to negative rating action are: - Public finances materially worse than expected under the new Fitch baseline projections. - Weaker than expected medium-term growth potential that adds to pressure on the government debt-to GDP ratio. This includes the failure of the ongoing capital investment programme to improve infrastructure to support faster sustained medium-term growth. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the sovereign's public investment projects will continue so long as concessional financing is available, although we expect concessional financing to Cabo Verde to gradually reduce over time. Fitch assumes the currency peg to the euro and support for the system from the Portuguese government will continue. Due to a degree of dependency on eurozone developments, Fitch's macroeconomic forecasts for Cabo Verde are premised on the nascent eurozone recovery staying on track. 