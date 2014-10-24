Fitch Affirms CAMCA Assurance & CAMCA Reassurance at IFS 'A'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Camca Assurance's (CAA) and Camca Reassurance's (CAR) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and their Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Both companies, domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, are owned directly and indirectly by Credit Agricole's (CA; A/Stable) 39 banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the companies' large degree of integration within the CA group, given their role in guaranteeing the group's guaranteed residential loans. Both companies are reliant on their parent for their role, business position and strategic direction. Their ratings are therefore mainly driven by CA's ratings. The Stable Outlook for both companies is directly linked to that of CA group. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that their capital and earnings will remain resilient in the next 12-24 months, supported by a strict underwriting discipline in light of the current weak economic environment, including limited mortgage funding availability and likely high French unemployment. Fitch expects that CA's regional banks would provide support, if needed, to their insurance subsidiaries. Fitch considers CAA and CAR's credit profiles to be sound. Both companies' 1H14 results were in line with Fitch's expectations and there were no material changes affecting Fitch's view of their financial strength. Despite a slight decrease of CAA written premiums compared with 1H13, the company reported increased net profit, mainly driven by provision releases and lower acquisition costs. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to their parent's ratings will be reflected in CAA's and CAR's ratings. Any material deterioration in the prospect of support for these companies from their parent could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Hibos Analyst +33 (0)1 44 29 91 78 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 37 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.