RPT-Fitch Affirms Carlsberg Breweries A/S at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

July 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Carlsberg Breweries A/S’s (Carlsberg) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at ‘BBB’ and Short-term IDR at ‘F3’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The affirmation reflects Carlsberg’s broadly stable revenue and profit performance over a difficult 2010-2012 and Fitch’s expectation that it should be able to maintain leverage commensurate with a ‘BBB’ rating, and possibly experience some deleveraging from next year despite our expectation of some small bolt-on M&A spending. Fitch believes Carlsberg is effectively dealing with its difficult core market, Russia and the weakness in North and Western Europe, while Asia remains its growth driver.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Some Improvements In Russia

Carlsberg is highly exposed to its main market, Russia, which represents 37% of beer volume and 30% of operating profit. As this market’s consumer demand was slowing down due to tax increases and bans on alcohol advertising, we were concerned by the negative trends. However, the trend reversal in late 2011 was confirmed in 2012 following the successful implementation of structural changes as well as some price increases, and also Carlsberg regaining some market share.

Overall, while we are cautious about Russia as some challenges are still to be expected (excise duties, the risk of a slow-down of consumer spending and of upward tension on barley prices in 2014 from 2013’s harvest), management’s strategy in the region continues to be effective.

Sustained Growth in Asia

The Asian market recorded strong growth in 2012, and its share of Carlsberg’s total beer volume and revenue continued to increase. The region now represents 21% of beer volume and 14% of total operating profit. Asia, which attracts most of the company’s expansionary investments, enjoys strong organic growth driven by good pricing mix and premiumisation of local and international brands.

Stable Profits in North Western Europe

North Western (NW) Europe is facing challenges from weak consumer spending and continues to report slightly disappointing performance, as the region was notably hit by a deterioration of its operating profit margin due to higher input costs and bad weather in 2012. However, this seems to be a short-term disruption, and even if we follow the region’s trends, we do not see this as a major issue as management is implementing some strict cost-control activity that should offset input costs (expected to stabilise) and demand weakness in the future. The region still records organic growth due to a good pricing mix.

Implementation of Cost Control Initiatives

Management has implemented cost-control initiatives to manage the deterioration in operating profit margin in NW Europe. With the execution of its BSP1 project, the company is currently integrating its supply chain across the continent and separating it further from the commercial function. Carlsberg is also rolling out a number of business process and product standardisations. Even if the initial capex investments for this project are heavy, we believe Carlsberg should benefit from them after full implementation in the region.

Conservative Leverage Maintained

The deterioration in operating profit over 2011 and 2012 led to a decline in FCF margin, although this did not affect leverage, which remains commensurate with Carlsberg’s current rating with lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR at 2.5x and FFO-based net leverage at 3.0x. Fitch projects that even accounting for some bolt-on M&A, leverage - which has remained flat since 2010 - should have scope for reducing from 2013.

Positive impact of M&A

Carlsberg conducted some bolt-on M&A in 2012, including the increased ownership in Baltika to 100% and its delisting. This will allow the company to manage Baltika’s cash and dividend decisions. Carlsberg has also expanded its footprint in Asia with an increased shareholding in Chongqing Jianiang JV, and the acquisition of a brewery in India.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Subject to the competitive profile remaining strong, group EBITDA margin growing above 25% and FCF remaining healthy (annual level: DKK4bn to DKK5bn).

- Lease-adjusted debt / FFO falling under 2.5x.

However, given the importance of Russia (BBB) for Carlsberg, the rating is currently capped at ‘BBB’.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- A severe decline in operating performance or a large M&A transaction causing lease-adjusted FFO-based leverage to remain above 3.5x.

- A shift in financial policy towards a much stronger remuneration of shareholders whilst M&A appetite has not abated.

- An erosion of FCF in conjunction with maintaining M&A appetite.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE:

Although 2014 and 2017 carry heavier maturities (EUR1bn bonds each), the company enjoys a successful track record of issuing bonds. Additionally, it has a EUR1.75bn revolving facility (DKK13bn) due in October 2015 and a EUR0.8bn revolver due in December 2016. The latter was fully undrawn as of YE12 and the former was only 33% drawn.