Fitch Affirms Casino Guichard-Perrachon at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA's (Casino) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. Casino's 'BBB-' senior unsecured rating is also applied to any senior unsecured issuance by Casino Finance SA (Casino's fully-owned financial subsidiary) that is guaranteed by Casino. Fitch has also affirmed Casino's EUR600m perpetual preferred constant maturity swap securities and EUR750m deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate (DS) notes at 'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The affirmation reflects Casino's strengthening business profile, which should, in Fitch's view, allow the group's deleveraging process to speed up in 2015. The full integration of GPA in Brazil (Grupo Pao de Acucar or Companhia Brasiliera de Distribucao, 'AA+(bra)'/Stable) and Monoprix in France is now complete and significantly increases Casino's business scale and diversification. The ratings remain constrained by financial metrics with projected lease-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) net leverage of 4.2x and FFO fixed charge cover of 2.0x at end-2014. However, the ratings and Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that thanks to its stronger business profile Casino's deleveraging process will accelerate from 2015, placing its financial profile in line with other Fitch-rated 'BBB-' food retail peers. Our forecasts estimate leverage reducing to 4.0x by end-2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strengthened Business Profile Over the past five years, Casino has doubled the size of its operations while successfully diversifying and strengthening its store formats across the value spectrum. Although smaller in terms of revenues than its major peers, its EBITDAR (EUR4.4bn in 2013) is now close to Carrefour's ('BBB'/Positive), thanks to Casino's higher profitability. In addition, Casino has significantly improved its geographic diversification. This more diversified business model, together with group's strategy at developing its discount, premium and e-commerce formats both in France and internationally improves the group's resilience to adverse economic developments and changes in consumer habits, while enhancing its sales and profit growth prospects. Some French Recovery Casino's French hypermarket (Geant) and discount (Leader Price) formats have started to show an improvement in both footfall and volumes, following the heavy price cuts in 2013 and 2014. This has yet to translate into positive like-for-like sales growth and EBIT margin is expected to fall from 3.7% in 2012 to 2.5% in 2014. Fitch projects like-for-like sales will stabilise in 2015, as price re-positioning bears fruit, with some mild improvement in 2016. This is in the context of still anaemic consumer confidence and competitive pressure. The profit uplift from improved sales is likely to be limited, although we expect some EBIT margin improvement thanks to the full integration of the higher-margin Monoprix and management's newly implemented profitability measures, such as its purchasing partnership with Intermarche and a geographic optimisation of its network by banner. International Growth Prospects Fitch expects international operations, which represent 60% and 74% of 2013 group revenues and operating profit respectively, to drive Casino's revenue and EBIT growth over the next four years. Casino's international operations benefit from leading market positions in emerging countries (mainly Brazil, Colombia, Thailand and Vietnam), where mid-term GDP growth prospects are solid, demographics favourable and the modern food and non-food retail markets remain immature. Strengthening Free Cash Flow (FCF) Fitch expects Casino's FCF generation to strengthen from EUR340m in 2014 to around EUR550m in 2015 (0.7% of sales). The main driver will be GPA as it is now fully consolidated; these operations are more profitable and cash generative than the remainder of the group. In addition, Casino now takes advantage of the full managerial and financial control of GPA to implement working capital and capex optimisation measures, which Fitch expects to further enhance GPA's and therefore Casino's FCF generation. Slower than Expected Deleveraging Plan Casino's 2013-2014 deleveraging plan was aimed at counterbalancing the negative effects of GPA's and Monoprix's acquisition on net debt. To date it has had limited impact on Casino's lease-adjusted FFO net leverage, which we forecast to decrease by only 0.2x to 4.2x in 2014 from 4.4x in 2013. This is mainly due to the lower than expected proceeds from CNova's November 2014 partial IPO. Credit Metrics to Improve As Casino's transformational acquisition phase is over, improved cash flow generation should enable Casino to accelerate its deleveraging pace over the next three years. While a more comprehensive asset disposal plan would have improved financial flexibility, Fitch believes that thanks to its strengthened business profile, Casino has the capacity to generate sustained positive FCF and reduce its leverage towards levels compatible with the 'BBB-' rating within the next three years. Fitch forecasts the group's lease-adjusted FFO net leverage to decrease to 3.7x by end-2016, and its FFO fixed charge cover to strengthen from 2.0x to 2.3x over the same period. Such ratios should place Casino's financial profile in line with other 'BBB-' rated food retail peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Confirmed turnaround of French operations, with positive like-for-like sales and EBIT margin recovering above 3.0% (Fitch 2014 forecast: 2.5%) - FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x - Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage (adjusted for debt-like obligations and not readily available cash) below 3.5x on a sustainable basis Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Sharp contraction in group's like-for-like sales growth combined with erosion in EBIT margin and break-even or mildly negative FCF - FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x - Lease-adjusted FFO net leverage remaining above 4.0x on a sustained basis Fitch computes and monitors Casino's leverage ratio on a FFO net leverage basis. Fitch's adjusted net debt encompasses all of its debt-like obligations. These include Casino's EUR600m hybrid securities (0% equity treatment under Fitch's hybrid methodology), 50% of Casino's EUR750m Reset Rate notes (50% equity credit under Fitch's hybrid methodology), total return swaps (TRS) on 3% of GPA's capital and on 2.5% of Big C Thailand's (a Casino group affiliate) capital, operating leases and various put options and excludes not readily available cash (EUR315m in 2013). In measuring Casino's lease-adjusted FFO net leverage, Fitch consolidated GPA and Monoprix only proportionally up until the date of effective full control (July 2012 for GPA and April 2013 for Monoprix). Contact: Principal Analyst Anne Porte Associate Director +33 144 29 91 36 Supervisory Analyst Jean-Pierre Husband Director +44 203 530 1155 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 203 530 1079 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, Fitch's Chairman and member of the board, is also a member of Casino's board. Mr. Ladreit de Lacharriere does not participate in any rating committees including Casino. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, and "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis", dated 25 November 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.