Fitch Affirms CCE's IDR at 'BBB+/F2'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc.'s (CCE's) ratings as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Bank credit facility at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Fitch has withdrawn the following rating, since the debt has been repaid: Coca-Cola Enterprises (Canada) Bottling Finance Company --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. At June 29, 2013, CCE had $3.7 billion of total debt. Key Rating Drivers CCE's ratings reflect its stable cash flows, strong market position, and exclusive right to manufacture, sell and distribute Coca-Cola brand beverages in Western Europe. Coca-Cola products have leading market share that allows for premium pricing within the Coca-Cola brands in the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink products in each of CCE's territories. In the LTM period, CCE generated approximately $8 billion of net sales with almost 65% coming from its largest two markets, Great Britain and France. The ratings incorporate CCE's net debt-to-EBITDA target range of 2.5x to 3.0x, increased leverage, and the firm's good free cash flow (FCF) generation. Fitch views the low-to-mid end of CCE's leverage goal as appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating. CCE is managing through the difficult economic environment in Western Europe characterized by lower consumer spending, higher unemployment and the negative impacts from austerity programs. Additional headwinds relate to the weather, the competitive environment and continuing challenges from last year's French excise tax increase. During the first half ended June 28, 2013, net sales declined 1% to $1.9 billion. Volumes, which decreased 2% during the first half, have shown modest improvement from the 3% decline during 2012 that was aided by the Olympics. CCE expects volumes to rebound in the second half of 2013 due to improved weather and renewed marketing programs. Cost of sales per case increased 2.5% but net pricing per case only rose over 1% as the firm has taken a more modest approach to pricing this year given marketplace conditions. CCE expects the company to realize more pricing and mix benefits in the second half of 2013 to offset increased cost. Liquidity At June 28, 2013, CCE had good liquidity of $1.3 billion inclusive of $277 million of cash and full availability under the firm's $1 billion multi-currency credit facility expiring in September 2017. FCF for the LTM period ended June 28, 2013 was $319 million. Given that the option to acquire The Coca-Cola Company's German operations has expired, CCE increased share repurchases to at least $1 billion during 2013 to be funded with FCF, debt and cash. Fitch would anticipate CCE to limit buybacks if there is any material deterioration in operating performance. Fitch views CCE's 2013 reduced guidance of low single-digit sales growth, low- to mid-single-digit operating income growth, and FCF of $450 million-$500 million as achievable. FCF, which Fitch defines differently as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends, averaged $353 million for 2011 and 2012. CCE's FCF will be modestly below historical levels in 2013 due to the $125 million one-time cash restructuring charge for 2013 and higher dividend payments following a 25% increase in the firm's dividend earlier this year. Consequently, Fitch expects annual dividend payments in excess of $200 million for 2013 depending on the amount of share repurchases. CCE paid $187 million in dividends for 2012. Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $325 million during 2013, moderately below the $378 million spent in 2012. Cash restructuring charges should reduce materially in 2014. As a result, Fitch expects FCF should improve moderately in 2014. Credit Metrics CCE's credit metrics are in line with Fitch's expectations. At June 28, 2013, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.7x, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 4.6x, and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 14.0x. Fitch currently expects total debt-to-operating EBITDA of approximately 2.7x-2.8x at Dec. 31, 2013. Gross leverage of 3.0x or less is acceptable for the current ratings. This translates to the low end of CCE's 2.5x-3.0x net leverage target. Longer-term Fitch expects CCE will manage to the midpoint of its net leverage targets. Consequently, Fitch believes CCE has limited room in the ratings with the increased focus on returning cash to shareholders. The increased share repurchases and dividends have caused net leverage to increase materially from historical levels of less than 2.0x. The increased long-term leverage is a concern as Fitch anticipates that acquisitions could occur, but in the near term are not probable. The higher leverage would pressure the ratings in the event of a large debt-financed transaction as leverage would increase total debt-to-EBITDA above 3x. Fitch would expect CCE to use FCF to quickly reduce leverage back within its targeted range within a 12-to-18-month timeframe. At June 28, 2013, CCE had $429 million of debt maturities over the next 12 months, including $400 million senior notes due in November 2013. Material maturities in 2014 and 2015 include $100 million and $475 million respectively. The majority of CCE's debt obligations remain dollar-denominated and Fitch expects the company will continue to narrow the currency mismatch between the firm's debt balances and its cash flow through opportunistically refinancing its debt. Rating Sensitivities Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Gross debt-to-operating EBITDA consistently below 2.3x or net leverage below management's targeted range of 2.5x to 3.0x due to operating income growth and continued strong FCF generation that results in debt reduction; --Significant additional geographic diversification concurrent with lower leverage and/or an equity stake and board representation by The Coca-Cola Company. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Gross debt-to-operating EBITDA sustained above 3.0x; --Persistent declines in volumes concurrent with material margin compression and significantly lower FCF that could be driven by the mature economies and/or obesity concerns; --Continued debt-financed share repurchases concurrent with materially weaker volumes and margin contraction; --Material size debt-financed acquisitions, given declining room in current ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Bill Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Committee Chairperson Wesley E. Moultrie, II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Disclosure: Veronique Morali, Vice Chairman of Fitch Group, Inc. and a member of its board, is also a member of the board of Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. Ms. Morali does not participate in any Fitch rating committees, including that of Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 8, 2012; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', dated Aug. 8, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.