(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
CDL Hospitality
Trusts' (CDLHT) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
CDLHT is a Singapore-based trust that owns 19 hotels with more
than 5,400 rooms
after its latest acquisition in Germany is completed in July
2017, and one
retail mall. Although the portfolio is tilted towards Singapore,
the real estate
investment trust (REIT) includes hotels in the UK, Australia,
New Zealand,
Japan, Germany and the Maldives. CDLHT's rating is driven by the
stability of
cash flows stemming from its lease-based income, which includes
a significant
proportion of fixed rent, and its solid financing flexibility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Acquisitions Drive Cash Flows: CDLHT announced on 27 June that
it has agreed to
acquire an effective interest of 94.5% of the 337-room Pullman
Hotel and its
ancillary office and retail components in Munich, Germany, for
SGD156.3 million.
The trust expects to conclude the purchase in July. On 4 May,
CDLHT bought The
Lowry Hotel, a 165-room five-star property in Manchester UK for
SGD94.7 million.
Between 2013 and 2015, CDLHT spent a further SGD366 million to
buy hotels in the
UK, Japan, and the Maldives to diversify its portfolio
geographically and
increase its operating cash flows. Fitch estimates that CDLHT's
EBITDA will rise
to SGD134 million by end-2018 once the two new hotels contribute
a full year's
cash flows, from SGD123 million at end-2013.
Lease Income, Fixed Rent: CDLHT's rating is supported by
significant income from
master-lease agreements with hotel operators, including
significant minimum
guaranteed rent. We expect fixed rent to reduce to 37% of
revenue by end-2018
because of higher variable income from its new hotels, from 43%
in 2015 and 40%
in 2016. Furthermore, a significant portion of CDLHT's
master-lease income is
benchmarked to hotel revenue, which provides more income
stability than if rent
is benchmarked to profit. CDLHT's master leases typically have
tenors of 15-20
years. Master leases amounting to 37% of CDLHT's 2016 rental
income are due for
renewal in the next three to four years, and include built-in
renewal options
for a further 15-20 years or more.
CDLHT bought five properties through its business trust, out of
the 14 it
acquired since its IPO, where CDLHT is responsible for all
operating costs of
these hotels. In Fitch's opinion, the lower cash flow stability
of this
ownership method is mitigated by the increase in CDLHT's asset
scale and
geographic diversity.
Improving Geographic Diversification: Fitch expects CDLHT's
Singapore hotels to
account for a lower share of its net property income (NPI) of
around 55% in
2018, factoring in full years' income from the two new hotels
purchased in 2017.
The Singapore hotels accounted for 66% of CDLHT's NPI in 2015,
and 62% in 2016.
Operating conditions for the Singapore hotels have remained
challenging in the
last few years due to the high supply of new rooms even as
demand faltered. We
expect Singapore hotel earnings to bottom out in 2017 as the
supply of new hotel
rooms is due to fall sharply next year and visitor arrivals to
Singapore remain
healthy. Revenue per available room for the Singapore hotel
sector stabilised in
1Q17 compared with 2016, supported by an increase in occupancy
rates to 86% from
an average of 84% over this period.
Increased Rating Headroom: CDLHT's rating headroom will improve
significantly
following the expected completion of its SGD255 million rights
issue in early
August 2017. The trust's sponsor Millennium & Copthorne Hotels
plc has committed
to take up its 37% share of the rights, and DBS Bank Ltd.
(AA-/Stable) has
underwritten the balance. CDLHT expects to utilise most of the
proceeds to repay
existing borrowings and reduce its loan-to-value ratio (LTV,
defined as net
debt/property assets).
Solid Financial Flexibility: We expect CDLHT's LTV to reduce to
34% upon the
successful completion of the rights issue and the purchase of
the Pullman Hotel
Munich, from our estimate of 39% as of end-June 2017. We expect
CDLHT to
maintain its LTV at around 40% or so in spite of any future
acquisitions, which
affords it some headroom under the regulatory threshold of 45%.
This will mean
that FFO fixed-charge cover should remain between 5.5x-6.0x, and
FFO adjusted
net leverage could hover between 6.5x and 7.0x. We expect
CDLHT's properties to
remain largely unencumbered, enabling it to maintain robust
financing
flexibility. The ratio of unencumbered assets/unsecured debt is
likely to remain
healthy at more than 2.0x in the next two years.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CDLHT's rating is one notch lower than that of Host Hotels &
Resorts Inc. (Host
Inc, BBB/Stable). Host Inc. is a US-based hotel REIT that has a
stronger
business profile than CDLHT but similar financing flexibility,
which drives the
rating difference. Host Inc. owns a portfolio of more than 90
luxury and
upper-upscale hotels mostly in the US. CDLHT has a considerably
smaller property
portfolio of 19 hotels and one retail mall, although this
portfolio is more
geographically diversified. The risks from CDLHT's smaller
portfolio are
mitigated by the trust's predominantly lease-based income and
lower share of
hotel operating costs, which results in more stable cash flows
and higher EBITDA
margins of 64%-65%.
Comparatively Host Inc.'s cash flows stem from its sole
investment in its hotel
owner-operator Host Hotels & Resorts LP, resulting in Host Inc.
being fully
exposed to the income and expenses of its hotels, as reflected
in its
considerably lower EBITDA margins of 26%-27%. Both trusts
benefit from strong
financing flexibility as evidenced by FFO fixed-charge cover of
more than 6x,
net debt/ property value of between 35%-40%, and their mostly
unencumbered
property portfolios.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 9% in 2017 and 6% in 2018, stemming from new
acquisitions
made in 2017
- Occupancy of Singapore properties to stabilise at around
84%-85% in 2017-2018
- Refurbishment and maintenance capex to remain around 10% of
revenue
- EBITDA margin to remain around 65% in the next two years
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- No positive rating action is anticipated over the next 24
months. Positive
rating action could be considered if CDLHT can substantially
increase the scale
and geographic diversity of its property portfolio while
maintaining its current
financial profile.
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Heightened interest-rate risk, which may be evident from FFO
fixed-charge
cover sustained below 4x
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 6.5x and net debt /
investment
property assets sustained above 40%-45%
- A sustained decline in EBITDA, combined with a weakening in
EBITDA margins to
below 60%
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity: CDLHT had a SGD90.2 million committed,
unutilised,
multi-currency revolving credit facility at its disposal at
end-March 2017, and
a further SGD300 million uncommitted multi-currency bridging
loan facility at
its disposal. In addition, CDLHT secured a new uncommitted
SGD200 million
multi-currency bridge loan facility in 2Q17 to acquire The Lowry
Hotel in May
2017, and approximately SGD105 million of this facility is also
available to be
drawn if required. The trust does not have any borrowings
maturing in 2017, and
we expect it to comfortably meet our expectations of negative
FCF in the next 12
months. CDLHT will utilise part of its multi-currency bridging
loan facility to
complete the acquisition of the Pullman Hotel Munich in July
2017, which it then
expects to refinance using longer-tenor borrowings. We expect
the trust to be
able to roll over its maturing debt in 2018 given its healthy
performance to
date, and solid financing flexibility.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Associate Director
+6221 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
