Fitch Affirms Cecabank at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cecabank, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term IDR at 'F3', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'. The Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRS Cecabank's IDR is driven by its VR, which reflects the bank's moderate risk operations as a provider of services to institutional clients and the fact that is in the process of transforming its business model. This transformation is a result of the restructuring of the Spanish savings bank sector, which constituted Cecabank's main customer base. The Negative Outlook reflects our view that the bank's business plan, which includes expanding its custodian and depositary bank activities, has not yet been completed, which gives rise to execution risk. Cecabank's business model should allow it to maintain moderate risk exposure as its activities are largely secured by collateral or hedged and/or short term. The VR also factors in the bank's adequate liquidity and capitalisation. Cecabank has made progress in its business transformation, particularly helped by the expansion of securities custody and depositary services in Spain, which should help provide a resilient revenue base. It continues to offer banking, repo, clearing and settlement services and payment and collection systems as well as IT outsourcing and consultancy. Cecabank does not compete with its bank clients for customers and we believe that this should help it to compete effectively with bigger suppliers of these services. Credit losses from off balance sheet exposures and securities investments in previous years have been addressed. We regard Cecabank's risk appetite as moderate given it acts as an intermediary service provider. This exposes the bank to operational risk, but Fitch considers that the bank has the framework to manage this risk. Operations are highly automated, the bank has long experience in providing these services, and operational controls have largely been effective to date. Profitability remains low due to its intermediary role. Fee income improved during 2014, particularly from its growing custody and depositary business, a trend the bank expects to continue in 2015. However, profitability has been affected by lower volumes in recent years. Improvements in stable fee and commission earnings, coupled with contained costs should help compensate lower net interest income due to low interest rates and reduced interest-generating business and less predictable dividend income. Fitch views Cecabank's capital as sound for the type of business it conducts, with a Fitch core capital/risk-weighted asset ratio of 27% and tangible common equity/tangible assets ratio of 6.2% at end-1H14. We expect the bank to maintain sound capital ratios well above the regulatory minimum, but further acquisitions could result in a moderate reduction of its capital ratios. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRS The Negative Outlook primarily reflects our view that although the bank has made progress in implementing its strategy it still faces execution risk. Failure to generate adequate profitability and to maintain a good franchise would put the Long-term IDR under pressure. Conversely, if the bank continues to make progress in its business transformation, resulting in a strengthened franchise and sustainable volumes and earnings while maintaining low risk exposure and healthy capitalisation, it could result in a revision of the Outlook to Stable. Given Cecabank's company profile, we currently see limited potential for an upgrade of the VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor primarily reflect our view that Cecabank's systemic importance is limited following the restructuring of the Spanish savings bank sector. While support from the authorities remains possible, it cannot be relied upon. 