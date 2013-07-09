Fitch Affirms CfC Stanbic Bank at 'BB-'/'AAA(ken)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CfC Stanbic Bank Limited's (CfC Stanbic) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and National Long-term rating at 'AAA(ken)'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT CfC Stanbic's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by a moderate probability of support from 60%-ultimate parent Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG; BBB/Stable). Fitch considers SBG's willingness to support may be high given a written statement in SBG's annual report that it will support various banking subsidiaries, including CfC - except in the case of political risk. However, CfC Stanbic's IDR is constrained by Kenya's Country Ceiling of 'BB-' due to transfer and convertibility risks above this rating level. Fitch considers CfC Stanbic to be a subsidiary of strategic importance, demonstrated by high levels of operational integration and common branding as well as Kenya's importance in east Africa to support SBG's Africa-focussed strategy. There are high levels of integration in the day-to-day management of risk across the group. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Kenya's Country Ceiling is four notches below SBG's IDR. Given Fitch's consideration of CfC Stanbic as a strategic subsidiary of SBG, its support-driven IDRs and National Ratings could withstand a downgrade of up to three notches of SBG's IDR before they would be affected. The IDRs could also be sensitive to any change in Kenya's Country Ceiling, which could result from a change in the sovereign rating, and/or a change in the willingness of SBG to support CfC Stanbic if required. The National Ratings would be sensitive to a change in the perceived level of support. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR CfC Stanbic's Viability Rating (VR) takes into account a high proportion of earnings from proprietary trading, highly concentrated lending and funding, tight liquidity and rapid medium-term growth expectations. This is mitigated by healthy recapitalisation during 2012 and strong integration with SBG from a strategic perspective and across the risk management function. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Negative rating action on CfC's VR could occur as expected future loan growth - if the pace of risk-weighted asset growth were to consistently outstrip internal capital generation - or high loan impairment charges erode the current healthy Fitch Core Capital ratio. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING Fitch considers CfC Stanbic a strategic subsidiary of SBG. This is borne out by a statement of support in SBG's annual report, common branding across the group, Kenya's key role in supporting the group's African strategy and high levels of integration across the group. However, Fitch only assigns a '3' Support Rating, indicating moderate probability of support, as this rating is constrained by Kenya's Country Ceiling. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING The SR could be sensitive to SBG's willingness or ability to provide support or to changes in the Kenya's Country Ceiling. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ken)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(ken)' Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(ken)' for National ratings in Kenya. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 