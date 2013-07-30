RPT-Fitch Affirms CGD's OSP at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A.’s (CGD, BB+/Negative/B) EUR0.8bn public sector covered bond (Obrigacoes sobre o sector publico, OSP) rating at ‘BBB-’ with a Negative Outlook. The affirmation follows a full annual review of the programme.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ‘BBB-’ rating is based on CGD’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) which the bank publicly commits to (45%). This combination equalises the OSP’s rating on a probability of default (PD) basis with CGD’s IDR. The level of OC the issuer publicly commits to provides for at least 51% recoveries on the bond assumed to be in default in a ‘BBB-’ level of stress. Therefore, the breakeven OC for the ‘BBB-’ rating remains unchanged at 45%.

The D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component, as per all Portuguese covered bond programmes (see “Fitch Assigns Portuguese, Greek and Cypriot Covered Bonds Outlooks & D-Caps” dated 19 September 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). As part of its discontinuity analysis, Fitch has revised the privileged derivatives component of the D-Cap to very low from moderate, to reflect the termination of the liability swap as of end-September 2012.

In a ‘BBB-’ stress scenario, which is above the rating of Portugal, the agency applies a deterministic assumption of 80% for the default likelihood of Portuguese local authorities, and the same recovery given default assumptions than that applicable to sovereign debt, of 31%.

The OSP is collateralised by a pool of public sector loans originated by CGD. As of March 2013, the cover pool amounted to EUR1.37bn and consisted of 2,126 loans granted to 296 Portuguese municipalities. The top 10 obligors represent 26.8% of the cover pool. The largest exposure in the portfolio is to the municipality of Lisbon (BB+/Negative/B), which represents 5.5% of the total outstanding balance.

The cover pool residual weighted-average life is 5.6 years, whereas the only outstanding OSP matures in one year. All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated. The programme has a notable open interest position, as a total of 100% of the cover assets are floating rate whereas the EUR0.8bn covered bond yields a fixed rate of interest.

The Negative Outlook on CGD’s IDR and on Portugal (BB+/Negative/B) drive the Negative Outlook on the covered bond.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ‘BBB-’ rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if one of the following occurs: (i) CGD’s Long-Term IDR was downgraded by one or more notches; (ii) the Portuguese sovereign was downgraded by one notch or (iii) the programme OC decreased below the ‘BBB-breakeven level. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.