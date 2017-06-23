(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
homebuilder China Jinmao
Holdings Group Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects Jinmao's continued strong performance
in its property
development business, which is driven by its good quality land
bank and strong
positioning in Tier-1 and 2 cities. The rating is also supported
by Jinmao's
recovery in recurring EBITDA interest coverage, primary land
sales strength and
moderate leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Property Sales: Jinmao's total sales from property
development rose 35%
to CNY37.5 billion in 2016 and gained another 38% to CNY14.9
billion in the
first five months in 2017 amid tighter property market
regulations. Fitch
expects Jinmao to maintain robust sales growth in the next 18
months, supported
by CNY85 billion of saleable resources in 2017, of which 40%
will come from Tier
1 cities. Jinmao's cash collection is also healthy at above 90%.
Jinmao's
landbank quality is strong - it had 12.5 million square metres
(sqm) of land on
an attributable basis at end-2016, most of which is in Tier 1
and 2 cities.
Temporary Higher Leverage: Fitch expects Jinmao's net leverage,
measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory, to temporarily edge above 35% by
end-2017 as Jinmao's
land acquisition didn't slow down in 1H17 and the company also
has to pay the
CNY10 billion land premium from 2016. Jinmao acquired land
through auctions in
Tier 1 and 2 cities worth a total of CNY31.2 billion in 2016 and
CNY20.2 billion
in 1H17. The attributable land premium was as high as 90% of
total attributable
sales in 2016.
However, Fitch does not expect Jinmao to continue buying land
aggressively in
2018 after two years landbanking as its landbank is already
sufficient for about
10 years' of development. However, any continued aggressive
acquisitions may
result in sustaining leverage at high levels, although the
increase in risks may
be mitigated if they are accompanied by a substantial rise in
contracted
sales. Net leverage increased to 32.5% from 27.6% at end-2015 on
a
deconsolidated basis.
Recurring Interest Coverage to Improve: Fitch expects Jinmao's
recurring
interest coverage to bottom out after the negative impact of the
Chinese yuan's
sharp depreciation and a one-off tenant withdrawal from Jinmao's
key investment
property in Shanghai in 2016. The occupancy rate in Jinmao
Tower recovered to
95.2% in May 2017 from a historical low of 90.3% last year and
the rental rate
increased by 4.7% in May 2017 yoy. Furthermore, Fitch expects
CNY770 million in
rental income to be generated from five new investment
properties to be added by
end-2017. This 30% increase of recurrent income will help
Jinmao's recurring
EBITDA coverage to substantially improve to 0.6x in 2018 from
0.4x in 2016 given
a more stable Chinese yuan. Jinmao has about 50% of borrowings
denominated in US
dollars or HK dollars and to date has hedged 6% of its total
foreign currency
borrowings.
Land Development to Stabilise Risks: Jinmao sold five land
parcels for CNY11.1
billion in Changsha and Nanjing at a gross margin of as high as
64% in 2016,
smoothing out the leverage effect from aggressive landbanking in
2016. The
unsold primary land in Meixi Lake Phase 1 would be a stable
source of cash for
Jinmao as land costs have already been paid and it does not need
to incur
further development expenditure. Fitch estimates Jinmao can
generate another
CNY6 billion of cash from selling the rest of Meixi Lake Phase
1. The unsold
primary land in Changsha and Nanjing amounted to about 14.4
million sqm at
end-2016. Furthermore, the high margins from land sales could
offset the
potential margin erosion from property development due to the
costly land Jinmao
bought in the past 12 months.
Advantage in Government Linkage: Jinmao's business continues to
be supported by
its status as a state-owned property company. This provides the
company with an
advantage in government-led strategic projects, and helps
provide strong access
to domestic bank funding. This is illustrated by the favourable
locations of its
investment properties and commercial development projects.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Jinmao's scale is similar to other Fitch-rated homebuilders such
as Beijing
Capital Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd. (BCDH,
BBB-/Stable, standalone
profile BB/Stable), Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited
(BBB-/Stable, standalone
BB/Stable) and Yuexiu Property Company Limited (BBB-/Stable;
standalone profile
BB/Stable). Jinmao has product and market diversification that
are comparable to
these homebuilders, given its attributable contracted sales of
CNY34.3 billion
and landbank of 12.5m sqm for secondary development.
Jinmao exceeds its peers in its higher recurring interest
coverage of 0.5x and
EBITDA margin above 30%. BCDH has no recurring EBITDA, and
Sino-Ocean and Yuexiu
have coverage of 0.2x-0.3x. Jinmao's high EBITDA margin also
reflects its
pricing premium and good quality land bank. BCDH's EBITDA margin
is in the high
twenties because the majority of its land is concentrated in
Beijing while
Sino-Ocean and Yuexiu's EBITDA margin is only 20%.
In term of leverage, Jinmao is closer to Yuexiu and Sino-Ocean,
but much lower
compared with BCDH, whose net leverage is as high as 60%.
No Country Ceiling or parent/subsidiary linkage aspects affect
Jinmao's rating.
Companies in this sector are unlikely to be rated above 'BBB+'
due to operating
environment risks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- contracted sales (including primary land sales) to increase by
19% to reach
CNY58 billion in 2017 and grow in the low teens in 2018 and 2019
- Gross profit margin of property development to remain above
30% in the next 24
months but decrease to around 20% in 2019 and 2020.
- Gross profit margin of land development to remain at 55% in
the next 24 months
- Investment property and hotel revenue to rise by single digits
and EBITDA
margin of 40% in the next 24 months
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following ratios and numbers apply to Jinmao after the
deconsolidation of
Jinmao Hotel and Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management
Limited (JH),
unless specified otherwise.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory, including investment property,
remaining above
35% on a sustained basis (2016: 32.5%)
- Substantial decrease in margins and total sales in property
development and
land development from 2016
- (Recurrent EBITDA + dividends from JH)/gross interest expense
falling below
0.5x on a sustained basis (2016: 0.3x)
- Reduced ties with state-owned majority stakeholder Sinochem
Group
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
Attributable contracted sales from project development and land
development of
over CNY50 billion with strong margins on a sustained basis,
while keeping
healthy leverage and (recurrent EBITDA + dividends from
JH)/gross interest
expense at over 1.0x
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: The company had CNY18 billion in unrestricted
cash and CNY27.4
billion in unused banking facilities as of end-2016.This is
enough to cover its
CNY12.9 billion in short-term debt. Fitch expects the group to
maintain
sufficient liquidity to fund development costs, land premium
payments and debt
obligations during 2017-2019 due to its diversified funding
channels from both
onshore and offshore capital markets, long-term relationships
with onshore and
offshore banks and flexible land acquisition strategy.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
--Senior Unsecured at 'BBB-'
Franshion Brilliant Limited
-- USD300m 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at
'BBB-'
-- USD500m 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at
'BBB-'
-- USD200m 6.4% senior unsecured notes due 2022 affirmed at
'BBB-'
-- USD500m 3.6% senior unsecured notes due 2022 affirmed at
'BBB-'
Franshion Development Limited
-- USD500m 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021 affirmed at
'BBB-'
Franshion Investment Limited
-- USD500m 4.7% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at
'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
