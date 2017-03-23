(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Resources Land
Ltd's (CR Land) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Chinese homebuilder's
foreign-currency
senior unsecured ratings and its rated issues at 'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects CR Land's stable financial profile,
which is based on a
business model of maximising operating cash flow from
development properties to
support stable investment property (IP) portfolio expansion. The
rating is also
supported by CR Land's strong market position in tier 1 and 2
cities and strong
IP portfolio with healthy recurring interest coverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable 2016 Performance: CR Land's strong cash generation is
supported by 27%
contracted sales growth to CNY108 billion in 2016 and high cash
collection of
100.6%. CR Land's cash flow from operation (CFO) is likely to
remain positive
even though its land acquisition pace sped up to 51% of sales,
versus a
five-year average of 37%. Its churn ratio improved to 1.4x, from
1.1x in 2015,
leaving net leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory, stable at
18.7% (2015: 18.6%). Recurring rental income from IPs increased
by 9.6% to
HKD6.3 billion and we expect recurring income interest coverage,
as measured by
recurring rental income EBITDA/gross interest paid, to gradually
improve to
closer to 1.0x by 2019, from our estimated 0.6x in 2016.
Steady Development Property Growth: CR Land continued to
generate CFO in its
development business over the past five years, even though its
development
landbank expanded by 53% over the same time. Fitch expects its
2016 CFO to
exceed HKD10 billion, with IP land acquisitions treated as
capex. CR Land will
continue to adopt a prudent land acquisition strategy, targeting
quality
locations in tier 1 and 2 cities and maximising operating cash
flow from its
property development business to expand its IP portfolio and
deleverage. CR
Land's attributable landbank reached 37.7 million square metres
(sq m) as of
end-2016 following a fast land replenishment pace in 2016, which
will be enough
to support the expected increase in contracted sales and IP
expansion. More than
70% of the homebuilder's landbank is in tier 1 and 2 cities,
which enjoy better
demand and stronger pricing.
Leading High-End Mall Operator: Recurring rental income
increased by 9.6% to
HKD6.3 billion in 2016. CR Land is taking the lead in becoming
China's largest
high-end shopping mall operator, with 22 malls of 3.2 million sq
m gross floor
area under operation. The company plans to open 22 new malls
with total gross
floor area of no more than 5.5 million sq m during 2017-2019. At
this pace,
annual Fitch-estimated capex of CNY10 billion can be fully
funded by internally
generated cash flow from the sale of development properties and
rental income.
CR Land's assets are well managed and provide steady rental
income. The adequate
asset quality is reflected in a stable gross rental yield of
7%-8%; higher than
the average of 5%-6% among large Chinese property companies.
Continued Parental Support: CR Land's business profile is
strengthened by the
operational benefits it enjoys as a core subsidiary of China
Resources Holdings
(CRH). The parent provides CR Land with land incubation support
in preparing
prime land and large parcels for development. CR Land acquired a
high-end
residential complex in Shenzhen Bay and 23 car parks across tier
2 cities in
August 2016 from CRH at a 30.3% discount to the adjusted net
asset value, which
dovetails with CRH's continued support. In the current high
land-cost
environment, CR Land's ability to secure sites in city centres
outside of
government land auctions, where prices tend to be high due to
fierce
competition, demonstrates the benefits of being a state-owned
company.
IP Portfolio Still Small: Fitch believes that for CR Land's
ratings to be
upgraded, the stable recurring income from its IP business will
need to offset
the risks of its development business, which is subjected to
market volatility
and government policy risk. CR Land's IP EBITDA/gross interest
coverage of 0.6x
remains low compared with over 4x for Hong Kong-based IP
companies rated in the
'A' category. Furthermore, its IP portfolio only accounted for
less than 10% of
total group EBITDA in 2016, even though the segment's rental
revenue rose at a
three-year compound annual growth rate of 16.5% to HKD6.3
billion in 2016.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CR Land's scale, with contracted sales of CNY108 billion, and
nationwide
presence gives it product and market diversification similar to
most leading
homebuilders rated at around 'BBB+', including China Overseas
Land & Investment
Limited (COLI; A-/Stable; standalone profile BBB+/Stable), China
Vanke Co., Ltd.
(BBB+/Stable) and Poly Real Estate Group Company Limited
(BBB+/Stable;
standalone profile BBB/Negative).
CR Land's leverage may not be as low that of COLI or Vanke, but
its high
recurring EBITDA/gross interest coverage, which is likely to be
closer to 1.0x
over the next two to three years, provides high debt service
visibility and is
less affected by business cycles. CR Land's EBITDA margin is
slightly ahead of
Vanke, however, its property sales churn is slower. Poly's
standalone rating is
one notch lower than that of CR Land, reflecting its higher
leverage of around
45%, compared with below 30% for the 'BBB+' rated peers.
No Country Ceiling or parent/subsidiary linkage aspects affect
CR Land's rating.
Companies in this sector are unlikely to be rated above 'BBB+'
due to operating
environment risks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CR Land
include:
- housing sales volume to slow in higher-tier cities in 2017,
with a fall of 10%
in gross floor area sold and a decline of 5% in contracted
sales, followed by
11% growth in contracted sales after 2017;
- cash collection rate at 90% in 2017 and 2018, lower than the
high of 100.6% in
2016;
- rental income growth of around 20% between 2017 and 2019,
supported by IP
project completion schedule; and
- land replenishment pace in line with project sales and IP
completion to keep
attributable landbank at 35 million sq m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not probable in the next 12 to 18
months due to the
small scale of CR Land's investment property (IP) operation.
Positive rating
action may result over the loner-term if the IP segment becomes
a more
significant EBITDA contributor and IP EBITDA/gross interest
expenses is
sustained above 2.0x.
Negative: Developments that may individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- aggressive landbank acquisition strategy;
- decline in the EBITDA margin of the development business to
less than 20%
(2016 estimated: 26%); and
- deterioration in IP EBITDA/gross interest coverage to below
0.5x over a long
period (2016 estimated: 0.6x).
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity, Long-Maturity Debt: CR Land's available cash
of HKD46.7
billion at end-2016 was sufficient to meet its short-term debt
repayments of
HKD12.0 billion. Its liquidity is also supported by strong CFO
generated from
its development property business, which cover capex of its IP
business. This
has helped keep CRL's FCF positive in three of the past four
years; generating a
total HKD9 billion in FCF after acquisitions and divestitures.
Around 70% of the
homebuilder's debts have a maturity of more than two years,
limiting near-term
liquidity pressure and better-matching its asset structure;
close to half of its
2016 adjusted inventory is in IP and hotel assets, which have
long asset lives.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
China Resources Land Ltd
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
- USD800 million 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed
at 'BBB+'
- USD700 million 6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2024 affirmed
at 'BBB+'
- US dollar medium-term note programme affirmed at 'BBB+'
