Fitch Affirms China's Modern Land at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Modern Land (China) Co., Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlook. It has also affirmed the China-based homebuilder's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'B' and Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. Fitch has also assigned the company a Long Term Local-Currency IDR of 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Limited Scale: Modern Land's limited scale in terms of land bank, contracted sales and geographical coverage leaves the company susceptible to greater volatility in earnings. Modern Land's contracted sales of CNY6.5bn for January-November 2014 is lower than its peers' average CNY9.5bn of contracted sales for 2013, while its land bank of about 2.8 million sqm (excluding presold properties) at end-2013 is smaller than the average 10 million sqm for its peers. Its scale is commensurate with homebuilders rated in the 'B' category (those rated 'B+', 'B' or 'B-'). The increase in the company's contracted sales from CNY2.3bn in 2011 to CNY4bn in 2013 was also driven by the company's low-cost housing project in Beijing, which has limited contribution to the group's profitability. Leverage to Rise as Scale Increases: Modern Land's net debt at end-1H14 was CNY2bn higher than at end-2013, driving its leverage to 32% from a net cash position at end-2013. Leverage was also driven higher by payments of CNY2.5bn in 2013 and CNY2.3bn in 1H14 for land acquisitions, and slower cash collection because banks took a longer time to approve home loans for its customers. Although Modern Land is likely to continue to expand and acquire land, Fitch expects its leverage to stay at around 35% in 2015. This is a level that is commensurate with its ratings, but it will have limited headroom for this metric. Product Mix Dilutes Margin: Modern Land's EBITDA margin slid to 29% in 2013 from 39% in 2012, mainly due to increased sales in lower tier cities and the company's involvement in government-led special housing projects in Beijing that are less profitable. Fitch expects Modern Land's profitability to further decline to the mid-20s over the next two years as its expansion could include a larger proportion of sales of lower-margin products. Sales Geographically Concentrated: Modern Land currently has 25 projects under development in seven cities across five provinces. While the majority of these projects are in lower-tier cities such as Xiantao (20%) and Changsha (31%), the company's contracted sales for the next two years would likely still be driven by projects in Beijing and Taiyuan. In Fitch's view, meaningful geographical diversification will only occur when Modern Land's operations in lower-tier cities mature and it is able to sustain its profit margins over the medium term even with a smaller proportion of sales from Beijing and Taiyuan. Operations Not Impacted by Management Change: Modern Land's strategic direction and operations have remained intact, even though there was a reshuffling of key executives in August 2014. The newly appointed president and vice president have more than 10 years' experience each in Modern Land and they have been actively involved in the company's strategic and financial matters prior to their appointments to their current roles. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive rating action is not expected in the next 18-24 months due to Modern Land's small operational scale. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Contracted sales sustained above CNY7bn, excluding government-led special housing projects - Net debt /adjusted inventory sustained below 30% - EBITDA margin sustained above 25% Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - EBITDA margin sustained below 20% - Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 1.0x (2013: 1.9x) - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40% 