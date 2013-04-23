Fitch Affirms CIMB Niaga, OCBC NISP, UOBI and CNAF's National Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and National ratings of three Indonesian foreign-owned banks and one of their subsidiaries - PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga), PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk's (OCBC NISP), PT Bank UOB Indonesia (UOBI) and PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance (CNAF). Fitch has also upgraded OCBC NISP's Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB'. A full rating breakdown is provided below. Rating Action Rationale The affirmation of the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs and National Long Term ratings reflects unchanged parental support and linkage for the three banks, and the VRs reflect their continued stable stand-alone credit profiles. The upgrade of OCBC NISP's Long-Term Local Currency IDR, which is constrained by a 3-notch maximum uplift from the Sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency IDR, reflects Fitch's reassessment of the bank's debt servicing capacity on local currency obligations, which is viewed to be of a lower risk relative to that of its foreign currency obligations, according to Fitch's criteria. Rating Drivers The Long-Term Local Currency IDRs and National Long-Term ratings reflect Fitch's view of a high propensity of timely support from each local bank's higher-rated foreign parent, if needed. The Long-Term Foreign Currency is constrained by Indonesia's Country Ceiling at 'BBB'. Fitch's view of support is reinforced by the growing strategic importance of these Indonesian subsidiaries to the parents' Asia franchise, increased financial and technical resources needed to develop their Indonesian banking franchises, parents' majority ownership/control, name sharing and a high level of integration with their parents. CIMB Niaga is owned by Malaysia-based CIMB Group, while OCBC NISP and UOBI are majority owned by Singapore-based Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC, 'AA-'/Stable) and United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB; 'AA-'/Stable). CIMB Niaga's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' reflects the bank's moderate standalone financial position with satisfactory asset quality and improved profitability despite its weaker capital position and funding profile compared to its peers. OCBC NISP's VR of 'bb' takes into account its consistently strong asset quality and satisfactory capital position, despite its smaller franchise and its weaker profitability and funding profile compared with its larger peers. Rating Sensitivities- IDRs, National and Support Ratings Upside potential for the banks' IDRs and Support Rating may result from an upgrade of the Indonesian Country Ceiling. There is no rating upside for National Ratings as their National Ratings are already at the top of the scale. Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading to a weakening of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes to ownership or a significant weakening in their parents' financial ability, although Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the near- to medium-term. Deterioration in the banks' standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact their IDRs and National Rating unless the factors underpinning the parent support also weaken. Rating Sensitivities- VRs Rating upside on the VR may result from more comparable franchises relative to the major Indonesian banks, while maintaining healthy risk-adjusted profitability, high core capitalisation, predominantly deposit-funded balance sheets, and sound asset quality record. Rating downside may result from rapid loan growth adversely affecting asset quality and capital, and significantly weakened profitability, particularly if the economic environment were to deteriorate. Rating Sensitivities - Subsidiary's Ratings The ratings of CNAF reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from its majority shareholder, CIMB Niaga, and its ultimate parent, CIMB Group. The ratings also take into account CNAF's strong linkage with CIMB Niaga as illustrated in the common brand name, operational alignment and funding support through without-recourse joint financing scheme. Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived weakening support from CIMB Niaga and CIMB Group would put pressure on CNAF's ratings. Rating Sensitivities - Debt Ratings The ratings of the companies' Rupiah-denominated senior bonds and bond programme are the same as their National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings. This is because these debts constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the concerned entities and rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings would affect these issue ratings. The subordinated debts are rated two notches below the banks' National Long-Term Rating, comprising one notch for loss severity and one notch for non-performance risk to reflect their subordination status and coupon and/or principal deferral risk. The list of rating actions is as below: CIMB Niaga Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 2012 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 tranche 1 2012 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' Rupiah Subordinated bond affirmed at affirmed at 'AA(idn)' OCBC NISP Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Rupiah Subordinated bond affirmed at 'AA(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 2012 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 tranche 1 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' UOBI National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable CNAF National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Medium Term Notes affirmed at 'AA+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bonds affirmed at 'AA+(idn)' /'F1+(idn)' Contacts: Primary Analysts: Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings) Senior Director +65 67967218 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-5 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for CIMB Niaga) Director +62 21 2902 6406 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Julita Wikana (National Ratings for UOBI) Director +62 21 2902 6405 Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Ratings for OCBC NISP and CNAF) Associate Director +62 21 2902 6407 Secondary Analysts: Iwan Wisaksana (International Ratings for CIMB Niaga) Director +62 21 2902 6406 Julita Wikana (National Ratings for CIMB Niaga, OCBC NISP and CNAF) Director +62 21 2902 6405 Stefanus Yuniardhi (International Ratings for OCBC NISP and National Rating for UOBI) Associate Director +62 21 2902 6407 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. 