Fitch Affirms Citibank Korea at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citibank Korea Inc.'s (CKI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed CKI's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full rating list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and Support Rating CKI's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's belief that its parent Citibank, N.A. (Citi; A/Stable) has an extremely high propensity to provide timely extraordinary support for the Korean subsidiary, if needed, in light of the parent's track record. CKI's Stable Outlook is in line with that of the parent. Fitch views CKI as a strategically important subsidiary of Citi. In this regard, Fitch rates CKI's Long-Term IDR one notch below Citi's. CKI is effectively wholly owned (99.96%) by Citi and shares the same brand name. It is a key part of Citi's extensive international banking operation. While the level of operational integration is high, Fitch sees some regulatory restrictions on transfers of capital. CKI's performance in recent years has been mediocre and long-term performance prospects will be dictated by the degree of success in realigning its business, given the challenging operating environment in Korea - especially for foreign bank subsidiaries. CKI's ratings would be directly affected if Citi's ratings or its relationship with its parent were to change. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR CKI's VR reflects the bank's very strong capitalisation and strong ordinary support from Citi, especially in risk management and foreign-currency funding/liquidity. Almost all of CKI's foreign-currency funding comes from the group. The VR also takes into account its weakening local franchise, which is contributing to noticeably below industry-average loan quality (a function of above-peer risk appetite), pressure on profitability and a reliance on wholesale funding. Fitch expects CKI's loan quality to improve gradually if it successfully repositions its retail portfolio to target top-tier consumers. CKI's precautionary-and-below loan (PBL) ratio of 5.6% at end-3Q14 was significantly worse than the commercial banks' average of about 2.9%. The PBL ratio deteriorated from 3.8% at end-2013 because of a decline in loan quality in credit card receivables and corporate loans. CKI has been focusing of revolving credit card receivables, in line with its parent's practice and unlike its local peers. Starting 2014, the local regulator has guided banks in Korea to classify as precautionary the receivables from the borrowers with a record of using more than 80% of their revolving limits. To cope with the challenging operating environment and increasingly high household leverage in Korea, CKI reduced the size of its retail operation significantly in 1H14. It closed about 30% of its branches and cut its staff size by 15%. Fitch estimates CKI's underlying profitability, as measured by return on assets (ROA), to be 0.4%. This is still significantly short of the ambitious target of about 1% ROA set by the parent. The switch in the focus of its retail loan portfolio to high-end consumers from the current sub-prime segment (that is, revolving credit card receivables) could further weaken its profitability. Fitch does not rule out further downsizing at CKI in a few years. CKI's poor progress in penetrating the local market and its recent downsizing have resulted in a smaller local franchise and retail deposit base. CKI's ratio of loans to customer deposits rose to 125% at end-3Q14 from 119% at end-2013 and is likely to continue to climb. That said, its sizeable liquid securities portfolio and liquidity support from the group provide a large cushion for any reasonable amount of challenges to its liquidity/funding in the future. Fitch expects CKI to maintain, if not gradually raise, its system-high Fitch core capital ratio of 16.6% at end-3Q14, given limited asset growth prospects and the regulatory challenge in paying out excessive dividends. CKI uses the standardised approach to measure credit risk, which is consistent with the global group's practice. Unsuccessful or delayed execution of CKI's realignment strategy, which could manifest in further deterioration in its local franchise and key financial metrics, would lead to a downgrade of its VR. This includes underlying profitability remaining weaker-than-expected by Fitch and loan quality remaining noticeably weaker than peers. CKI uses the standardised approach to measure credit risk, which is consistent with the global group's practice. Unsuccessful or delayed execution of CKI's realignment strategy, which could manifest in further deterioration in its local franchise and key financial metrics, would lead to a downgrade of its VR. This includes underlying profitability remaining weaker-than-expected by Fitch and loan quality remaining noticeably weaker than peers. Upside potential for the VR is limited due to CKI's shrinking franchise and liquidity/funding profile which, although sizeable now, is weakening. It is also limited by CKI's large exposure to non-mortgage retail loans. The full list of rating actions follows: CKI Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' VR affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' 