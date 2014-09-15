Fitch Affirms Citizens Funding Trust I at 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the preferred stock rate for Citizens Funding Trust I (CFT I) at 'BB'. FirstMerit Corporation (FMER) has publically announced that CFT I will be redeemed in full on Sept. 26, 2014. KEY RATINGS DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FMER and its subsidiaries are all notched down from FMER's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. While not reviewed at this time, Fitch communicated in February 2014 that FMER's VR is supported by the company's continued stable financial performance, good market position in core markets, solid asset quality, and an adequate capital position given its risk profile. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company will continue to generate reasonable earnings and maintain adequate capital levels for its rating category over the long term. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES FMER's subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are sensitive to changes in FMER's VR. Contact: Primary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Director +1-212-908-0865 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Bain Rumohr, CFA Director +1-312-368-3153 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014'); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014)'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.