Fitch Affirms City of Czestochowa at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

WARSAW/PARIS/LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Czestochowa's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Czestochowa's satisfactory operating performance, in line with Fitch's expectations. This was attributed to continuous cost rationalisation by its authorities, allowing the city to maintain healthy debt ratios. The ratings also take into account of projected stabilisation of the city's debt and its favourable debt profile. In addition, the ratings factor in the indirect risk relating to the city's hospital, which may continue to require support from the city's budget. Fitch expects the city to maintain its operating balance at about 8% of operating revenue in 2013-2015 (about PLN75m p.a.), which will allow the city to cover its debt service obligations by about 1.5x on average. In Fitch's opinion, this should come from the city authorities' continued efforts to keep operating expenditure growth below that of operating revenue. This should help mitigate slower income tax revenue growth resulting from a slowdown of the national economy in 2013. Fitch forecasts that investments may gradually increase Czestochowa's debt to PLN480m by 2015, but the latter should remain moderate at 50% of current revenue (2012: PLN420m or 51%). The majority of Czestochowa's debt was drawn from the European Investment Bank, resulting in low funding costs, long maturity and a smooth debt repayment profile. We do not expect debt coverage (debt to current balance) to exceed nine years, well below the city's estimated long-term debt maturity of 14 years and hence positive for the ratings. Fitch expects Czestochowa's capital expenditure to remain moderate in 2013-2015 at an average of PLN130m (14% of total expenditure; 2012: PLN163m or 17%). This is because investments co-financed by EU funds for the 2014-2020 period may overlap with the phasing out of investments from the 2007-2013 EU period. The city's contingent liabilities include the long-term debt of its companies and health care units, partly guaranteed by the city. Fitch assesses this risk as low in comparison with the city's peers. Much of the city's indirect risk continues to stem from its hospital, which is in a weak financial position and may require further financial assistance from the city by means of guarantees, loans or loss cover. However, the size of such potential support should be small relative to the city's budget at below 1% of operating revenue. The local tax base is well diversified, but is weaker than that of most other medium-sized cities in Poland. GDP per capita in 2011 for the Czestochowski sub-region (latest available data), which includes Czestochowa and surrounding towns and villages, was 83% of the national average. However, the wealth indicators for the city itself are likely to be at the national average, as it is the strongest area in the sub-region. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade could occur if the city improves its operating margin above 11% on a sustainable basis, accompanied by debt stabilisation at below 50% of current revenue. A downgrade could result if debt coverage exceeds 15 years due to a sustained deterioration in the operating margin far below Fitch's expectations, or if there is a significant rise in Czestochowa's debt. 