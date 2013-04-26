RPT-Fitch affirms City of Madrid at 'BBB'; outlook negative

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Madrid’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘BBB’. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term rating at ‘F2’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Madrid’s stable economy and growing tax base and fiscal flexibility. The ratings also factor in a volatile current margin, and significant debt. Fitch expects that in the medium term, the city will improve its fiscal performance and that debt will start to decline.

Fitch considers Madrid likely to be less exposed to economic cycles than other cities in Spain because it is an administrative and service centre and home to most of the important decision-making centres in the country. Its attractiveness is illustrated by the 13.1% population increase the city experienced in 2000-2010, despite the high cost of living. The ongoing restructuring process of Spanish financial institutions is likely to consolidate the position of Madrid in the national financial market.

The city’s property tax grew by an average of 11% between 2008 and 2012 and represented 20% of operating revenue in 2008. Fitch expects revenues from this tax to continue to grow and offer flexibility due to the update of rateable property values in 2012.

Fitch expects the city to report a much stronger and more consistent current margin in 2012-15, after a period of some volatility, in part due to the allocation of transfers from the central government and the settlement related to it. Based on Madrid’s more stable revenues and firmer control of operating expenditure, Fitch expects current balance to represent 15%-20% of current revenues in the next three years.

Fitch expects operating expenditure to decline in 2013, reflecting the city’s decision to make the administration leaner and introduce greater cost efficiency for service delivery. Thereafter operating expenditure is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Fitch expects the city to generate a current balance of around EUR700m annually for 2013-15, which should enable debt to fall to around EUR5.3bn by end-2015.

In 2011 the city absorbed the debt of Madrid Calle 30 (EUR2.2bn). This was rating neutral since Fitch already considered it a strong moral obligation and had already notionally included the debt in its analysis of the city’s finances. Madrid’s economic and financial plan for 2012-22 has been accepted by the central government. It is the third plan in the past four years, with significant changes. The latest plan still relies on strong control of operating expenditure and the ability to steeply reduce its debt to EUR1.6bn in 2022 from EUR6.7bn in 2012. Fitch’s own projections agree with the general direction of the plan, but are more conservative.

Madrid is the political capital of the Autonomous Community of Madrid (‘BBB/Negative/‘F2’) and the political and economic capital of Spain (‘BBB/Negative/‘F2’). With about 3.3 million inhabitants at January 2012, it is the largest city in the country and accounts for 7% of the national population. Like other cities in Spain, Madrid is responsible for town planning, street lighting, waste collection and treatment, local police and public transport.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Outlook is Negative in line with that on the ratings of the Kingdom of Spain and any downward rating action of the sovereign would be replicated in Madrid’s ratings.

The ratings could also be downgraded if Madrid reports a weak current balance or demonstrates inability to reduce its debt repayment. There will still be some pressure until at least 2015, with debt repayment at almost EUR700m a year, above the current balance generated recently.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The ratings are sensitive to a number of assumptions Fitch assumes that the city will be able to maintain a strong control on operating expenditure in the medium term.

Fitch assumes no change in financial model and with no significant negative tax revenue settlement.

Fitch assumes further a moderate level of capital expenditure. If Madrid is chosen to host the 2020 Olympic Games, it should not translate into major investment to be funded by the City of Madrid.