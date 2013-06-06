RPT-Fitch affirms City of Pamplona at 'BBB'; outlook negative

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Pamplona’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘BBB’. The Outlook for the Long-term ratings is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F2’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect Pamplona’s position as the capital of the autonomous community of Navarre with a favourable economic profile, its moderate level of debt in 2012 and its low tax pressure. They also reflect its stable operating revenue during 2008-2012 and the stable current transfers received from the autonomous community of Navarre, which benefits from a special fiscal regime.

The ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation that the administration will maintain its stable operating performance and debt. Although the city has experienced a slight reduction in tax revenues due to a slowdown of economic and construction activities, the city will aim to maintain the low tax pressure per capita and in particular the low rates on property tax. Capital expenditure is not expected to increase significantly due to the continued investment in the city over the past decade.

Pamplona (197,604 inhabitants in 2012) is the political capital of the regional government of Navarre with most of the administrative centre based in the city of Pamplona. It is also Navarre’s economic centre with a diversified economy and in particular a dynamic healthcare sector with nationwide coverage. 31% of the population of the region is concentrated in Pamplona. Navarre’s GDP per capita was 28% above the Spanish average in 2012 and the unemployment rate was 16% below the national rate of 25%. The economy was negatively impacted by the slowdown of the construction industry, even if the number of completed houses pending being sold in Navarre at 0.5% was one of the lowest among the Spanish regions.

Operating revenue was stable over 2008-2012, as most of the taxes collected by Spanish cities are relatively resilient to the economic cycle. Pamplona benefits from a high level of current transfers received from Navarre, accounting for about 50% of total operating revenue. In 2012, Pamplona’s administration did not need to apply for the state funding support mechanism provided for municipalities in Navarre to cover invoices from previous years. The city has adopted austerity measures since 2011, which have decreased operating expenditure by 6%. The administration has recorded a positive current balance in the past five years and it almost doubled between 2010 and 2012.

Pamplona has a moderate level of debt, which amounted to EUR111.6m in 2012 increasing from EUR105m in 2011. It represented 61.2% of current revenue in 2012. Fitch considers there is limited pressure on debt repayment, which has been fully covered by the current balance (5x in 2012) an improvement from 8.6 years in 2008.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Outlook is Negative in line with that on the ratings of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB/Negative). Any downgrade of the sovereign would be replicated on the ratings of Pamplona. Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Stable if the Outlook on the sovereign rating was also revised. The ratings could also be downgraded if there was a prolonged decline in operating margin or sharp increase in direct debt, although Fitch currently considers the latter scenario is unlikely.