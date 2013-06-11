RPT-Fitch Affirms City of Zabrze; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Zabrze’s Long-term foreign currency and local currency ratings at ‘BB+’ and Long-term National rating at ‘BBB+(pol)'. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the city’s expected gradually improving operating performance in the medium term. The operating balance may be sufficient to cover the increasing debt service in 2014-2015. The ratings take into account the city’s currently tight liquidity and low financial flexibility as debt may approach the new borrowing limit from 2014. The ratings also reflect the expected strong growth in the debt of municipal companies.

Zabrze’s debt service will increase to PLN45m in 2015 from PLN35m in 2012. Fitch forecasts that the operating balance may grow to PLN53m in 2015 (2012: PLN39m) as result of the city’s authorities approach of gradually increasing the local taxes and fees rates together with limitation of the current spending growth.

However, for 2013, we expect that the operating balance may be only just above the PLN40m debt service, as development of the operating revenue may be weak due to the expected slowdown of the national economy.

For 2013-2015 Fitch expects only a small recovery in the city’s low liquidity and that Zabrze may utilise its short-term credit line of PLN30m. The city frequently used this credit line during 2012.

From 2014, Zabrze’s flexibility to incur additional debt may be constrained. According to the new formula of the borrowing limit, the city’s individual limit for 2014-2015 has to take into account current balances of 2011-2012, when Zabrze showed relatively low operating performance. This may negatively affect the city’s borrowing capacity, although direct debt may remain moderate, at below 45% of current revenue in 2014-2015.

The risk related to the reconstruction of the city’s football stadium has increased as the construction works have been delayed by eight months and the project needs a financing scheme change. The SovereignFund TFI S.A. which should provide equity of PLN162m to the stadium company (SPV) has withdrawn from the contract. In the short term, the SPV has to obtain financing of the remaining PLN60m-PLN70m from a planned bond issue. The city may sign a support agreement to support repayment of the SPV’s bonds.

Fitch assumes that Zabrze’s payments relating to the stadium project are adequate to cover the equity redemption and financing cost under the new scheme. The city has calculated about PLN21m annually in 2014-2026 for this purpose.

In Fitch’s view, indirect risk including the bonds issued by the stadium company will grow from PLN130m in 2012 and peak at about PLN234m in 2014. The main growth driver will be the financing of the second stage of the waste and sewerage project by the city’s company, ZPWiK Sp. z o.o. The resulting risk from the project finance is low due to the company’s self-financing capability.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The restoration of liquidity on a sustainable basis and operating performance improvement with operating margins above 9% in two consecutive years could lead to an upgrade.

If the operating margin fell below 2%, leading to debt coverage exceeding 20 years and/or growth in direct and indirect debt far exceeded projections, the ratings could be downgraded.