(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
CK Hutchison
Holdings Limited's (CKHH) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, and foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating at
'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversified Business, Stable Cash Flow: CKHH's ratings reflect
its strong
business profile, geographical diversification and stable cash
flow generation
from its high-quality ports, retail, infrastructure, energy and
telecommunications businesses. No single business division
accounts for more
than 40% of EBITDA. The infrastructure and ports businesses
provide visible,
recurring cash flows.
Capital Intensive Business: CKHH's ports, infrastructure and
telecommunications
businesses are capital intensive and push up leverage, which
constrains the
overall ratings. There is also an element of structural
subordination of cash
flows, especially in the utilities and infrastructure assets,
given the level of
debt at the asset-owning level and that the operating cash flows
of these
businesses can only be accessed via dividends.
European Telecoms' Positive FCF: We expect CKHH's European
telecom operations to
remain FCF-positive in the medium term. 3 Group Europe has
posted positive FCF
(EBITDA after capex and licence fees) since 2014, after a number
of years of
cash drain. We expect a reversal in 3 Italia's negative FCF
position, as it
realises significant synergies from the 2016 merger between 3
Italia and VEON
Ltd.'s (formerly VimpelCom Ltd, BB+/Stable) Italian operations,
Wind
Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind, B+/Stable). The 50/50 venture, Wind
Tre SpA, is one
of Italy's largest mobile operators by subscribers, with a
market share of over
35%, up from 3 Italia's 12% market share pre-merger, improving
its
competitiveness and profitability in a highly competitive
market.
Results in Line with Expectations: CKHH's financial and
operating results for
the year ended 2016 were broadly in line with Fitch's
expectations, despite
being affected by foreign-exchange movements against its
reporting Hong Kong
dollar currency. Reported EBITDA, stripping out currency
effects, increased by
6%, with solid contributions from all businesses. Ports
registered lower
throughput of 3% from weaker trading volume and competition, but
EBITDA margins
were stable, supported by cost-efficiency measures.
Retail continued to perform well, with earnings supported by
organic growth in
Asia, despite a fall in same-store sales, and Europe. Reported
EBITDA benefitted
from the performance of CKHH's infrastructure investments, led
by its
subsidiary, CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (CKI, A-/Stable),
although this
was partly offset by weakness in the energy segment, from its
associated
company, Husky Energy, due to low oil prices.
Stable Financial Profile: We expect FFO-adjusted net leverage to
remain at or
below 4.0x in 2017-2019 (2016: 3.9x), barring significant
debt-funded
acquisitions or a rise in the dividend pay-out ratio. Reported
financial
performance is exposed to currency-volatility effects, as seen
in 2015 and 2016.
CKHH mitigates such risks by broadly matching the denomination
of debt with the
currency of underlying assets. Zero dividends from Husky Energy
have been
factored into our 2017-2018 forecasts, given cash-flow
management initiatives in
a low oil and gas price environment.
Strong Liquidity, Access to Funding: CKHH's ratings are
supported by its robust
liquidity profile and ease of access to capital. Fitch-adjusted
cash and cash
equivalents, which exclude other reported liquid assets of HKD6
billion,
amounted to HKD156 billion at end-2016, and debt maturities are
well-laddered.
CKHH has strong access to capital markets.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CKHH's ratings are supported by its diversified business - by
geography and
segment - providing it with stable cash flows and supporting its
strong business
profile. There are few peers with similar business models as
CKHH is a
conglomerate with infrastructure, ports, retail and telecoms
segments. However,
CKHH is somewhat comparable to CLP Holdings Limited (CLPH,
A/Stable) although
CLPH - an integrated and largely regulated utility (through its
key Hong Kong
business CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (A/Stable) - has a stronger
business
profile, and historically a more robust financial profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Moderate Fitch-adjusted revenue growth in 2017-2018
- Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margins of 20%-25% in 2017-2018 (2016:
24%)
- No dividends from Husky Energy or Wind Tre in 2017-2018
- Dividend pay-out ratio of around 30% in 2017-2018
- Acquisitions in 2017 include investment in Duet (via CKI) and
acquisition of
UK Broadband. No major acquisitions or disposals in 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeding 4.0x on a sustained basis;
- Substantially negative free cash flow after acquisitions and
disposals;
- Significant changes in business mix and capital structure
management adverse
to its credit risk profile;
- A weakening quality or decreased quantity of recurring cash
flows.
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
ration action include:
Provided the business profile of CKHH remains unchanged:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage of 3.0x or less on a sustained
basis; and
- Positive free cash flow after acquisitions and dividends on a
sustained basis
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'
CK Hutchison Capital Securities (17) Limited
Ratings on subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB'
CK Hutchison International (17) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
CK Hutchison International (16) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
CK Hutchison Finance (16) (II) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
CK Hutchison Finance (16) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance (12) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa Finance (CI) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa Finance UK PLC
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (03/33) Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (09) Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (09/19) Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (11) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (12) (II) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (14) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance (13) Limited
Ratings on subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB'
Hutchison Whampoa Finance (14) Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Isabelle Katsumata
Senior Director
+65 6796 7226
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Renee Lam
Director
+852 2263 9971
Committee Chairperson
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adjustments
include
Fitch-adjusted EBITDA, which is reported EBITDA, less EBITDA
contribution from
associates and JVs, plus dividends from associates and JVs.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria
(pub. 27 Apr
2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
