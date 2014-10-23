Fitch Affirms Clearstream Banking and Euroclear Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/BARCELONA, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg's (CBL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa'. The agency has also affirmed Euroclear Bank's Long-term IDR at 'AA+' and its VR at 'aa+'. The Outlook on both banks is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs AND IDRs The VRs and IDRs of both CBL and Euroclear Bank reflect the banks' leading positions in the international post-trade securities services industry and strong standalone creditworthiness. In Europe, settlement is fragmented, reinforcing both groups' dominant role as international central securities depositories (ICSDs). Although their businesses are concentrated on settlement and custody, they have a wide franchise in terms of products and markets they cover. The banks' mature franchises in international securities custody and settlement provide a resilient revenue base. In the context of limited volume growth potential, the banks are widening their product offering in growth areas such as collateral management and in fund businesses, but also geographically. Fitch assumes that this diversification will continue to be managed prudently and is therefore neutral for the ratings. The ratings also reflect the banks' strong management, very low risk appetite, combined with stringent risk control frameworks, prudent liquidity management and sound capitalisation. CBL's weaker capitalisation continues to be the main driver of the one-notch differential between Euroclear Bank's 'AA+' and CBL's 'AA' IDRs, although CBL has substantially strengthened its capital base in the past 18 months, increasing reported equity to EUR890m at end-June 2014, from around EUR500m at end-2012. This was partly achieved by CBL retaining its full net earnings in the past two years. Historically CBL's dividend pay-out ratios have been very high, a result of its ultimate parent Deutsche Boerse AG's tight capital management and focus on returns to shareholders. The improvement in the capital position of CBL has reduced the bank's vulnerability against larger-than-expected losses. However Euroclear Bank's capitalisation remains stronger, not only in absolute terms but also in terms of risk-weighted capital ratios. CBL's and Euroclear Bank's common equity Tier 1-to-weighted risks ratios were 20% and 36%, respectively at end-March 2014. Both banks' management teams have a high degree of depth and relevant expertise given the specific nature of these groups' businesses. Euroclear Bank has a strong corporate culture with high risk awareness. The bank's risk profile and risk appetite are very low. CBL is highly integrated into the Deutsche Boerse group, including in terms of risk management and risk framework, which Fitch views as sophisticated. Lending is only to facilitate settlement, almost entirely secured and essentially intraday. For both banks, operational risk is by far the most important and most unpredictable risk they face. With the exception of the settlement with the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) in 2013 for CBL, operational losses to date have been very low for both banks. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs AND IDRs The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that both banks' risk profile will not deteriorate. The banks are primarily exposed to operational risk, reflecting high volume flows and reliance on IT systems. The banks' VRs and IDRs are sensitive to worse-than-expected operational risk event, particularly given their fairly low absolute volume of capital. To mitigate this, credit risk is maintained at very low levels, liquidity risk is tightly managed, and capital ratios are maintained at high levels. Fitch expects this to continue. The implementation of CRR/CRDIV in January 2014 resulted in a fall in both banks' weighted risks capital ratios due to increases in capital requirements. Current reported risk weighted capital ratios remain in line with the banks' ratings, respectively; however, a weakening of their capital bases would put downward pressure on CBL's and Euroclear Bank's VRs and IDRs. A sustained reduction in transaction volumes could put downward pressure on the ratings if it leads to lower profits and a weakening in the ability to absorb operational losses. Downside risk to the banks' IDRs and VRs could also arise from a material change in risk appetite or risk profile, which however is unlikely in Fitch's view. The ratings are also sensitive to new regulations that might endanger their business model but Fitch does not view this as likely over the next two years. Due to the high levels of the ratings, upward movement is unlikely for both CBL and Euroclear Bank. Euroclear Bank's Long-term IDR is above the Long-term IDR of the Belgian sovereign (AA/Stable) as there is little direct Belgian risk on either side of the bank's balance sheet. In Fitch's opinion, this also means the bank is much less exposed to (albeit not entirely immune to) indirect sovereign-associated reputation, business and operational risks compared with Belgian commercial banks. A downgrade of Belgium's ratings would not therefore automatically trigger a downgrade of Euroclear Bank's IDRs or VR, but could do so in a more extreme scenario where the risk of the bank's franchise coming under pressure increases. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS CBL would first look to Deutsche Boerse AG for support. However, Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability of external support for CBL, both from market participants and ultimately from the Luxembourg authorities if required. Similarly, Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability of external support for Euroclear Bank, both from market participants and ultimately from the Belgian authorities if required. Fitch's expectation on support for these two banks reflects their major role as post-trade market infrastructure in international securities custody and settlement in Europe and the requisite to maintain orderly markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of CBL and Euroclear Bank are potentially sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or willingness of the Luxembourg and Belgian states, respectively, to provide timely support to the banks, if required. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the European Union. CBL and Euroclear Bank are both subject to the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, but also carry out important financial market infrastructure functions, on which the resolution approach and agenda is less advanced than is the case for commercial banks. While Fitch's base case is that our sovereign support assumptions for the banks are likely to weaken, it is possible that they may not weaken to the same extent as is the case for most commercial banks in the European Union. The interplay between banks and the market infrastructure resolution agenda is complex and it remains to be determined how these will affect ICSDs. Hence, CBL's and Euroclear Bank's '1' Support Ratings and 'A-' Support Rating Floors may or may not be downgraded and revised down, respectively, to as low as '5' and 'No Floor'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES - EUROCLEAR BANK The hybrid Tier 1 securities issued by Euroclear Finance 2, guaranteed by Euroclear Bank, are notched off Euroclear Bank's VR. Therefore, the rating has been affirmed and is sensitive to a change in Euroclear Bank's VR. In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', Euroclear Bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below its VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities relative to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). The rating actions are as follows: Euroclear Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Hybrid Tier 1 securities (XS0219847364): affirmed at 'A' Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg (CBL) Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director + 34 93 323 8403 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 