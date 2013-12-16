Fitch Affirms Clydesdale Bank Programme 1 and 2 Covered Bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale Bank PLC's (Clydesdale, A/Stable/F1) covered bonds, issued out of Programme No 1 and Programme No 2 at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook, following a review of the programmes. As of 30 November 2013, the amounts of covered bond outstanding under programmes 1 and 2 were GBP0.6bn and GBP1.1bn, respectively. KEY RATING DRIVERS A D-cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity) was assigned to Programme No 1 due to the pass-through feature of the bond and a provision for a three-month interest reserve. The agency also believes that none of the other risk components compromise the overall minimal discontinuity assessment for the programme. There have been no changes to any of the D-Cap components since the programme was reviewed in January 2013. The rating of Programme No 2 covered bonds is based on a D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk). When combined with the issuer's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', it allows for a maximum achievable rating on the programme of 'AAA'. None of the D-Cap components have changed since the programme was reviewed in January 2013. The only outstanding bond under Programme No 1 has a scheduled maturity in July 2017 and an extended maturity in November 2057. The main driver of breakeven AP for the programme is the credit loss on the assets due to the pass-through feature of the outstanding bond. The 'AAA' expected loss on the mortgages in the cover pool remains stable at 13%. The 'AAA' breakeven AP, hence, is unchanged at 87.0%. The bond is retained by the issuer and no bond has been issued for more than two years. Therefore, Fitch classifies the programme as dormant. According to its criteria, it only gives credit to the level of AP publicly committed to by the issuer, which is 76%. This level allows the bond to be rated 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The composition of Programme No 2's pool has also remained stable over the last 12 months, although the pool volume has increased to GBP2bn from GBP1.8bn. The cash-flows model output is driven by a high current prepayment rate stress scenario, as the high weighted average spread on the outstanding bonds implies a significant negative carry stress in that scenario. As the bonds' remaining life is shorter than at the time of the January review, asset and liability mismatches are lower in a high prepayment scenario, leading to an increase in 'AAA' break-even AP to 81.5% from 79.5%. The issuer uses an AP of 79.5% in its ACT test, which is below the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 81.5% and hence allows the bonds to be rated 'AA' on a PD basis, and 'AAA' after giving credit to stressed recoveries on the covered bonds. RATING SENSITIVITIES Programme No 1 covered bonds' 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by six-notches or more to 'BB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap is revised to 2 (high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.0%. Programme No 2 covered bonds' 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by two notches or more to 'BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by at least two categories to 2 (high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 81.5%. If the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis of Programme No 2 increases to the contractual maximum requirement of 90%, the covered bonds rating would be downgraded to 'AA-', reflecting outstanding recoveries and thus a two-notch uplift above Clydesdale Bank's IDR. Contact: Primary Analyst Iva Detelinova Analyst +44 20 3530 1663 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Kevin Vanistendael Analyst +44 20 3530 1564 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 