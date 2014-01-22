FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms Clydesdale Bank Programme 1 covered bond at 'AAA'; withdraws rating
#Credit Markets
January 22, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Clydesdale Bank Programme 1 covered bond at 'AAA'; withdraws rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale Bank PLC’s (Clydesdale, A/Stable/F1) covered bond issued under its EUR9bn Global Covered Bond Programme (Programme 1) at €˜AAA™ with a Stable Outlook. The rating has subsequently been withdrawn because the issuer has chosen to cancel the Series 2009-1 covered bond and subsequently close down Programme 1.

As of December 2013, a GBP0.60bn bond was outstanding under Programme 1 secured by a cover pool of GBP0.69bn.

