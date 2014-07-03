Fitch Affirms CM11-CIC at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CM11-CIC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT CM11-CIC's Long- and Short-Term IDRs are driven by its standalone financial strength, as indicated by its VR. CM11-CIC's Long- and Short-term IDR, senior debt rating and VR reflect the group's healthy franchise in French retail banking, low risk profile, satisfactory funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation. In Fitch's view, the group's cooperative ownership structure removes it from excessive market return pressure and contributes to a prudent strategy, which defines CM11-CIC's culture. CM11-CIC is France's third-largest retail bank and has a healthy domestic retail banking franchise (13.5% market share in lending). Retail banking (including small subsidiaries in Germany and Spain) consistently represents the bulk of operating profit, but the group also has a strong franchise in insurance, with products sold through the branch network providing additional income. CM11-CIC has a low risk appetite. Its loan portfolio is mainly concentrated in France with a large portion of low-risk housing loans. Impaired loans are manageable and well covered by impairment reserves (68%). Exposure to peripheral European countries is limited. Fitch expects the quality of CM11-CIC's loan book to remain stable in 2014. CM11-CIC has significant stable funding sources (customer deposits, long-term debt and equity), which exceed customer loans and fixed assets. CM11-CIC's high quality liquid assets and cash roughly cover one year of short-term market funding. However, many international peers have a higher buffer of high quality liquid assets and cash. CM11-CIC's Fitch Core Capital ratio of 12.9% is strong and compares well with those of its French peers. The improvement in this ratio at end-2013 came from higher capital largely owing to earnings retention. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Any material deterioration of CM11-CIC's capital position, which provides a strong buffer, could lead to negative rating pressure, although this is not expected. In addition, any weakening of funding or liquidity position, which is contrary to the current trend, or any marked deterioration in the risk profile could lead to pressure on the VR. An upgrade of the ratings is not expected given its high level compared to European peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that the French authorities would support it, if required. CM11-CIC is systemically important in France given its size, significant deposit market share and the fact that it is a core provider of credit and other key financial services to the French economy. Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel's (BFCM) SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that potential support would be provided through BFCM, which manages CM11-CIC's funding and liquidity and is the group's main issuing vehicle. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR CM11-CIC's and BFCM's SR and SRF would be sensitive to a decrease in Fitch's view of France's ability (as measured by its rating) or willingness to support these banks. These ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for French financial institutions. Fitch expects the probability of support, if needed, is likely to decline during the next one to two years, as further progress is made in enabling effective resolution frameworks. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade CM11-CIC's and BFCM's SR to '5' and revise down their SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. A decline in support would have no impact on CM11-CIC's and BFCM's IDRs as long as the VR remains at least 'a', which is in line with our expectations. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) is CM11-CIC's largest subsidiary, representing around half of group assets. CIC's main business is domestic retail banking and it runs all of CM11-CIC's limited Corporate and Investment Banking activities. It is highly integrated with its parent in terms of management, balance sheet fungibility and systems, meaning subsidiary and parent credit profiles are highly correlated. Therefore, Fitch has common VRs, and hence IDRs, on CM11-CIC and CIC. BFCM's IDRs (and senior debt) are aligned with those of CM11-CIC as BFCM is a core subsidiary. BFCM is the group's main issuing vehicle. It manages the group's liquidity and coordinates the group's subsidiaries. BFCM has not been assigned a VR as it operates like a department of CM11-CIC and cannot be analysed on a standalone basis in a meaningful way. Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel (BECM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BFCM. Its debt ratings are aligned with those of BFCM based on an extremely high probability of support if required RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY BFCM's, CIC's and BECM's ratings are sensitive to any evolution in those of CM11-CIC. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by BFCM are notched off CM11-CIC's VR in accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities'. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below CM11-CIC's VR to reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when compared with average recoveries. The hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below CM11-CIC's VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared with average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as a higher risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by BFCM are primarily sensitive to any change in CM11-CIC's VR. The rating actions are as follows: CM11-CIC Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' BFCM Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior Unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+' Market linked notes: affirmed at 'A+(emr) BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+ EMTN programme: affirmed Long-term at 'A+' and Short-term at 'F1' Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A' Hybrid Capital Instruments: affirmed at 'BBB' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Certificate of deposit: affirmed at 'F1' CIC Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+' BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+' Certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1' Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+' Contact: Primary Analyst Alain Branchey Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 41 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 2035 30 1126 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson Kropf Senior Director +49 69 7680 76113 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 