Fitch Affirms Co-operative Bank's Covered Bonds 'BBB+'; off RWN; Negative Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Co-operative Bank plc's (Co-op, B/Negative/B) GBP600m mortgage covered bonds ratings at 'BBB+ and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A Negative Outlook has been assigned. The affirmation follows that of Co-op and the Negative Outlook reflects that on the issuer's Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) see ('Fitch Affirms Co-op Bank at 'B'; Outlook Negative' dated 20 December 2013 on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' rating remains based on Co-op's Long-term IDR of 'B', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '4' (moderate risk) and unchanged asset percentage (AP) of 77.5% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. For issuers with a Short-Term IDR below 'F2', Fitch takes into account any public or contractual commitment of the issuer to maintain a certain level of over-collateralisation. For Co-op, the agency takes into account the AP of 77.5% used in the issuer's asset coverage test. This level of AP allows the bonds to be rated 'BB+' on a probability of default basis and 'BBB+' considering recoveries given default, as it provides more protection than Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven AP of 90%. The D-Cap of '4' is driven by Fitch's assessment of the moderate liquidity gap and systemic risk and by both the systemic and cover pool specific alternative management risk components, which are the weakest of five D-Cap components. Asset segregation and privileged derivatives are assessed as very low risk from a discontinuity point of view. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to further downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one notch to 'B-' or more; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by at least one category to '3' (moderate high risk) or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven AP of 90%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contacts: Primary Analyst Kevin Vanistendael Analyst +44 20 3530 1564 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Associate Director +44 20 3530 1474 Committee Chairperson Helene M. Heberlein Managing Director +33 1 44 299 140 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04 September 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom', dated 9 August 2012, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 3 June 2013, and 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.