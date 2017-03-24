(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) and debt ratings of The Coca-Cola Company (Coca-Cola) and
its
subsidiaries at 'A+/F1'. The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Coca-Cola had
approximately $45.7 billion of debt as of Dec. 31, 2016. A
complete list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The Negative Outlook reflects Coca-Cola's elevated leverage (on
both a gross and
supplemental net leverage basis) which is high for the current
ratings. To
stabilize the Outlook, Fitch would need to see a public
commitment that
Coca-Cola will adhere to a more balanced capital allocation
strategy, with clear
visibility and traction on gross leverage declining below 3x and
supplemental
net leverage (as calculated by Fitch) below 2x through a
reduction in share
repurchases and gross debt reduction.
Following its press release of Feb. 23, 2017, Fitch has reviewed
its previous
intention to withdraw rating coverage of Coca-Cola and opted to
continue
coverage until further notice.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Potential for Leverage Reduction on Debt Paydown
Fitch believes Coca-Cola should make substantial progress in the
next few years
toward reducing leverage and adhering to a more balanced capital
allocation
strategy that would yield improvement to the company's long-term
capital
structure as it transitions to a franchising model. Fitch
believes Coca-Cola
would benefit materially from corporate tax reform that could
provide
significant flexibility for the company to repatriate overseas
cash and
accelerate gross debt repayment.
Coca-Cola's gross leverage was 3.6x on a total debt-to-operating
EBITDA basis at
the end of 2016, an increase from 3.4x at the end of 2015. Its
supplemental net
leverage was approximately 2.7x for 2016, which was comparable
to 2015. Fitch
anticipates Coca-Cola will reduce debt in 2017 primarily through
refranchising
proceeds that would decrease supplemental net leverage to the
mid-2.0x range.
Over the longer term, Fitch expects supplemental net leverage
could decrease to
around 2x or less by 2019 due to EBITDA growth and to deploy FCF
towards debt
reduction.
Commercial paper (CP) balances were $12.5 billion at the end of
2016 from a peak
of approximately $19 billion as Coca-Cola has reduced its
reliance on this
funding source. CP as a percent of total debt is approximately
27%, which
compares to peak usage of approximately 50% of total debt.
Long-Term Business Model Should Strengthen
Fitch believes Coca-Cola's long-term business model will
strengthen as a result
of refranchising plans. While refranchising will cause some
near-term EBITDA
declines through 2018, the company will receive upfront cash
proceeds that are
projected to be used for debt reduction and an annuity stream
related to
bottling assets to offset this decline. Over time, the
refranchising will
substantially reduce SG&A costs, increase gross margins to the
upper 60% range,
lead to operating margins that will improve to the approximate
mid-30% range
from approximately 24%, and significantly reduce capex
intensity.
Consequently, with the expected completion of refranchising in
late 2017 to
early 2018, Coca-Cola's underlying cash flows should be more
stable, providing
greater support to its longer-term credit profile. Refranchising
benefits are
weighed against any challenges with the newly franchised
bottlers maintaining a
consistent and unified long-term vision, particularly around
future investment
requirements.
Productivity Benefits
Coca-Cola's $3 billion productivity program to be completed by
2019 also
provides additional benefits to operating profit and cash
generation. Through
2016, the productivity program has resulted in approximately
$1.7 billion in
savings. While Coca-Cola is using a portion of these savings to
support brand
strength by increasing media and R&D spending, cost reductions
should help drive
future growth in operating profit. Thus, Fitch views the
company's longer-term
mid-single-digit revenue and high-single-digit profit before tax
financial
targets as achievable once emerging and developing markets fully
recover.
Strong Global Brands
As the world's largest global beverage company, Coca-Cola's
ratings are
supported by its strong market shares, extensive geographic
diversity, strong
distribution platform and valuable brand equity. Coca-Cola has
more than 20 $1
billion-plus brands, including: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite,
Powerade, Minute
Maid, Fanta Orange, Schweppes and Dasani. The strong brands,
geographic reach,
market position and diversification afford considerable support
to Coca-Cola's
business profile which has led to stable, sustainable cash
flows.
Current Headwinds
Given the prominence of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) in
Coca-Cola's beverage
portfolio, constituting in excess of 70% of the mix, the ratings
consider the
multiyear low-single digit declines in CSD volumes in the U.S.,
continued
concern over artificial sweeteners affecting diet CSD demand in
North America,
risks associated with excise tax increases and slowing growth in
certain
developing countries. Fitch believes this risk is mitigated in
part by
Coca-Cola's market strength in developing and emerging
geographies with greater
long-term growth characteristics driven by low per-capita CSD
consumption
characteristics, urbanization, population growth, and an
expanding middle class
that should provide an important longer-term offset.
Coca-Cola, along with the rest of the beverage industry, has
also modified their
price/mix strategy, primarily in developed markets, to focus on
both smaller
pack size and premium/alternative packaging to drive a higher
price per unit
versus its past volume focus. Consumers are increasingly seeking
premium and
smaller-sized offerings as evidenced by the higher growth rates
within this
packaging combination mix. Coca-Cola has also focused on
relaunching Coca-Cola
Zero Sugar, scaling smaller brands like smartwater and Honest
Tea globally and
accelerating global reformulations on more than 500 products to
reduce sugar
levels. Fitch expects Coca-Cola will explore bolt-on M&A
opportunities to
broaden its beverage portfolio focusing on still beverages.
CCR Ratings
Fitch does not make a rating distinction between obligations
issued by Coca-Cola
Company and Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. (CCR), since
default risk is very
low at this level on the rating scale. CCR's notes are
structurally superior to
the notes issued by Coca-Cola.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
over the 2017 to
2019 timeframe include:
--Underlying organic sales growth of approximately 3-4%;
--Coca-Cola generates approximately $10 billion of cash flow
from operations
(CFFO) annually with roughly 50% of Coca-Cola's CFFO available
for domestic use;
--Gross Margin increasing to at least 67% and operating margins
increasing to
the mid 30% range by 2019;
--FCF in the range of $1.6 billion +/- 10% for 2017, growing
moderately through
2019;
--Gross debt reduction of at least $2 billion in 2017 which is
dependent on
timing of refranchising proceeds and South African bottling
transaction;
--Net share repurchases of $2 billion for 2017;
--Capital spending of $2.25 billion for 2017, declining to
approximately $1.3
billion.
--Supplemental net leverage to the mid-2.0x range in 2017 with
visibility
towards getting to 2x by 2019 if the company reduces debt by $2
billion annually
and pulls back on share buybacks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a
stabilization of the Rating Outlook include:
--A public commitment toward a deleveraging policy, with strong
visibility of
gross leverage declining to 3x and supplemental net leverage
declining to 2x
over the next 24-36 months through a pullback in share
repurchases and a
commitment to reduce gross debt levels.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A lack of progress deleveraging such that gross leverage is
expect6ed to be
sustained above 3x and supplemental net leverage is sustained
above 2x;
--Proceeds from refranchising materially less than expected;
--Productivity program does not fully deliver expected cost
benefits;
--A more aggressive financial strategy related to dividend, M&A
and share
repurchases;
LIQUIDITY
In 2016, Coca-Cola generated CFFO and FCF of $9.5 billion and
$0.5 billion
(adjusting for dividend payment), respectively; lower than
Fitch's expectations
of $10.1 billion and $1.4 billion due primarily to a higher than
expected
pension contribution of $718 million and the negative effects
from foreign
exchange. The pension plan funding was 89% at the end of 2016.
Coca-Cola
anticipates making pension contributions of $106 million in
2017.
Coca-Cola generates substantial overseas cash flows due to its
position as the
world's largest non-alcoholic beverage company and has been
reluctant in the
past to repatriate foreign earnings given the tax consequences.
Accordingly,
foreign cash balances have grown along with debt including
larger CP balances to
fund domestic cash requirements for the dividend, U.S. capital
investment, share
repurchase program and strategic M&A activities.
As of Dec. 31, 2016, Coca-Cola's approximate $30 billion
liquidity position
consisted of $22.2 billion of cash, short-term investments and
marketable
securities, and $8.2 billion of availability under its committed
credit lines
and revolving credit facility with rolling maturities through
2022. Coca-Cola
maintains a sizeable offshore cash position as a result of the
company's
substantial international cash generation. Of the $22.2 billion
in cash,
short-term investments and marketable securities, the majority
was held by
foreign subsidiaries. Coca-Cola's long-term debt maturing in the
next 12 months
pro forma for the debt issuance in early 2017 is approximately
$1 billion.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings for The Coca-Cola Company
(Coca-Cola) and its
subsidiaries as follows:
The Coca-Cola Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Bank credit facilities at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments
Canada, Ltd. (CCR)
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--For U.S. issuers, Fitch currently excludes foreign cash
balances from its
definition of readily available cash used to calculate net
leverage metrics.
Fitch recognizes that these cash balances are an asset that may
be accessed and
used to reduce debt in the event it is necessary. Therefore, for
certain issuers
with significant levels of foreign cash positions, like
Coca-Cola, supplemental
adjusted net leverage ratios are used when gauging the level of
tolerance/cushion within the assigned ratings. Foreign cash
balances are reduced
by applying a generic 35% tax haircut and a further adjustment
capturing
expectations for additional foreign cash balances that could be
used for
shareholder-friendly actions. In its calculations, Fitch then
haircuts after-tax
foreign cash balances by 25% to accommodate share buybacks and
determine
supplemental net leverage.
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation expense and restructuring as reported in
financials.
--Bottler dividends ($386 million in 2016) added back to EBITDA.
