CHICAGO, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Comcel Trust
(Comcel) at 'BB+'
with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Comcel's USD800
million senior
unsecured notes at 'BB+.'
Comcel Trust (Comcel) is a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) created
in the Cayman
Islands to issue USD 800 million senior unsecured notes on
behalf of Comcel
Group (Comcel), a group of several legal entities providing
primarily mobile
telecommunication services under the Tigo brand. The ratings of
the trust are
based on the combined credit profile of Comcel, of which
entities jointly and
severally guarantee the note on a senior unsecured basis.
Comcel's ratings reflect its strong market position as the
leading mobile
provider in Guatemala and its robust financial profile, with low
leverage for
the rating category. The company's ratings are tempered by its
lack of
geographical and service revenue diversification, as well as
high shareholder
returns which limit any material deleveraging. Comcel's ratings
are closely
linked to that of its parent, Millicom International Cellular
S.A. given its
strong financial and strategic linkage. Comcel Trust is a
55%-owned subsidiary
of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (MIC, 'BB+'/Outlook
Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Position: Fitch believes that Comcel's strong
market position
will remain intact supported by its extensive network and
distribution coverage,
stable quality of service, and strong brand recognition under
the 'Tigo' brand.
As of Sept. 30, 2016, Comcel had 9.1 million subscribers
resulting in a 57%
market share. In addition, the company's high-end subscribers
focused promotion
strategy has enabled its EBITDA market share to account for over
64% of the
industry EBITDA, well above its subscriber market shares. Fitch
expects Comcel's
competitive strengths to help ward off competitive pressures
over the medium
term.
Slow Revenue Growth: Fitch forecasts Comcel will undergo low
single-digits
revenue growth over the medium term, mainly driven by continued
growth in data
and cable revenues which help offset voice revenue erosion,
following by its
modest revenue contraction in 2016. Strong demand for mobile
data, supported by
increased penetrations of smart phones and data plans, will
continue to offset
the pressured voice ARPU to an extent. Additionally, the
company's continued
investment in fixed-line services will result in an increased
contribution from
both fixed-line broadband and cable TV.
Fixed Line Growth: Fitch projects Comcel's fixed broadband and
cable TV segments
will undergo strong double-digit revenue growth over the medium
term given its
increasing investment in network coverage expansion, including
acquisitions. The
segment remains relatively underpenetrated and highly fragmented
which should
provide Comcel with ample room to grow, as well as opportunities
to consolidate
the market by acquiring small players. Fitch expects the revenue
proportion of
the Tigo Home segment will reach 8% by 2018, which positively
compares to 4% in
2015.
Solid Margins: Comcel boasts one of the highest operating
margins among telecom
operators in the region with an EBITDA margin of 48% as of LTM
ended Sept. 30,
2016. Comcel's EBITDA margin has been trending down from 51% in
2014 as a result
of average revenue per unit (ARPU) erosion from declining
voice/SMS revenues and
competitive pressures. Additionally, an increasing contribution
from
lower-margin fixed-line and equipment sales will continue to
pressure the margin
towards 48%. Nevertheless, this level of margin still compares
favorably with
its regional peers.
Low Leverage: Fitch expects Comcel to maintain moderately low
leverage for the
rating category, with its net debt to EBITDAR to remain below
2.0x over the
medium term, backed by its solid operational cash generation.
Fitch does not
foresee any material improvement in the company's financial
profile due to the
aggressive shareholder return policy in the medium term. Despite
solid cash flow
from operations (CFFO), estimated to be above USD450 million
which fully covers
annual capex requirement, dividend payments could continue to
pressure Comcel's
FCF generation into negative territory.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Comcel's credit profile is strong compared to its regional
telecom peers in the
'BB' rating category given its high profitability, robust cash
flow generation,
and low leverage, underpinned by its leading market shares and
solid network
quality and coverage. The company's regulatory risk is also
considered to be
low. Negatively, the company lacks geographic and service
revenue
diversification. Parent/Subsidiary Linkage is applicable given
MIC's strong
influence over Comcel's operations and MIC's reliance on
Comcel's dividend
upstream. The ratings are not constrained by the Country Ceiling
of Guatemala.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--Low-single-digit revenue growth;
--Double-digit revenue growth in fixed-line operations;
--EBITDA margin to trend down towards 45% over the long term;
--Capex-to-sales, excluding spectrum costs, remaining around
13-14%;
--Net leverage to remain comfortably below 2.0x over the medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action:
A positive rating action on Comcel would likely be linked to a
positive rating
action on MIC. During 2016, MIC's overall financial profile
remained stable,
partly driven by continued successful integration of UNE and
Tigo in Colombia.
MIC's business position and overall financial profile continue
to be solid for
the rating category. As a holding company, MIC improved its
ability to mitigate
dividend risk from its subsidiaries due to potential sovereign
constraints when
it obtained a five year, $600 million revolving credit facility.
Continued
improvement in MIC's overall financial results and the
conclusion of the pending
investigation at Comcel regarding improper payments could lead
to positive
rating actions for both entities.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
A negative rating action on MIC may negatively affect Comcel's
ratings, given
its linkage.
Net debt-to-EBITDAR increases to above 3.0x without a clear path
to deleveraging
due to any of the following:
--Deterioration in MIC's financial profile leading to more
aggressive
shareholder distributions;
--Weaker cash generation due to competitive or regulatory
pressures on its
operations;
--M&A activity.
Any potential material financial impact from the ongoing
investigation regarding
the improper payment may also pressure the ratings.
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity: Comcel has a solid liquidity profile backed by
its high cash
balance, stable cash flow from operation (CFFO) and well-spread
debt maturities.
As of the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2016 the company generated US507
million in CFFO
and held US645 million in cash and equivalents, which compares
favorably to no
short-term debt. The company faces no debt maturities until 2024
when its bond
matures.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Comcel Trust
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB+', Stable Outlook;
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+', Stable Outlook;
--USD800 million senior unsecured notes at 'BB+.'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Diana Barriga
Associate Director
+1-312-606-2319
Committee Chairperson
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 8, 2017
