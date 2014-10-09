Fitch Affirms Commerzbank AG's Mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Commerzbank AG's (CBK, A+/Negative/F1+) mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on CBK's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the lowest level of overcollateralisation (OC) of the last 12 months, currently 56.2%. The Outlook on the mortgage Pfandbriefe is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on CBK's IDR, reflecting Fitch's favourable view of the position of covered bonds under bank resolution frameworks, most notably, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. The IDR uplift of 2 should offset potential negative rating actions on CBK's IDR following a weakening of sovereign support. The D-Cap of 4, which reflects a moderate payment interruption risk, is unchanged from Fitch's previous review. The weakest link remains the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. The programme's 'AAA' breakeven OC has improved to 9% from 10%. The main driver of the breakeven OC remains the asset disposal loss component of 18.2%, which reflects the need for forced asset sales to ensure timely payment of all outstanding Pfandbriefe post issuer default. Fitch determined an issuer default shortly prior to the maturity of CBK's newly issued EUR1bn Pfandbrief as the worst case, as it would not leave sufficient time for cover assets to amortise and trigger forced asset sales. Fitch's cash flow valuation component (-10.2%) constitutes the programme's second-largest breakeven OC component. The component reflects the difference between the stressed present values of the programme's assets and liabilities, primarily driven by maturity mismatches and significant excess spread that constitutes additional credit enhancement, indicated through a negative cash flow valuation component. The improved credit loss component of 4.4%; down from 7.5%, is driven by Fitch's downward revision of its house price decline and quick sale adjustments, resulting in lower market value decline assumptions for German residential properties. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the total number of notches represented by the D-Cap is reduced to 1 or lower; (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 9%. If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal minimum requirement of 2% on a net present value basis, it would not be sufficient to allow for timely payment of the covered bonds following an issuer default. As a result, the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to 'AA ', reflecting outstanding recoveries and a two-notch recovery uplift above the issuer's IDR. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will be shortly available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Tobias Bayerl Analyst +49 69 768 076 126 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Jan Seemann, CFA Director +49 69 768 076 112 Committee Chairperson Susanne Matern, CFA Managing Director +49 69 768 076 237 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08 August 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Germany', dated 03 June 2014 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 04 February 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here Criteria Addendum: Germany - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.