Fitch Affirms Commonwealth Bank of Australia Mortgage Covered Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') AUD21.3bn of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on CBA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2; and an asset percentage (AP) of 89.5%, which is equal to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating of 89.5%, supporting a 'AA' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects the Stable Outlook on CBA's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%, corresponding to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7% is driven by the asset disposal loss component of 15.9% due to maturity mismatches and the refinancing assumptions applied to Australian residential mortgages, followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 3.6% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation component reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 5.7% due to the longer weighted average life of the assets versus the liabilities and excess spread available under the programme. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has not changed since last analysis in November 2014, due to the stable composition of the pool. Maturity mismatches are significant. Since last analysis, the weighted-average residual life of the assets remains at 15.3 years and the liabilities decreased from 5.0 years to 4.8 years. As of 30 September 2014, the cover pool consisted of 125,912 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD27.8bn. Fitch's calculated 'AAA' expected loss is 3.4% on the residential mortgage assets, which benefits from credit to lenders mortgage insurance. The unchanged D-Cap of 2 reflects Fitch's weak link assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk. Soft bullet bonds with a 12 month extension period comprise 40% of total outstanding issuance. The remaining hard bullet bonds, which rely on the 12 month pre-maturity test, still drive the assessment in the agency's analysis. This is due to the cure period in the aftermath of an issuer default being shorter in comparison to the agency's stressed liquidation period assumption of 12 months for Australian mortgage assets. RATING SENSITVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) CBA's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'A'; (ii) the D-Cap fell by two categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Claire Heaton Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. The source of information used to assess these ratings was Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. 