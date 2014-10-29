Fitch Affirms Coopeuch's IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cooperativa del Personal de la Universidad de Chile Ltda's (Coopeuch) foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT Coopeuch's IDRs and national ratings are based on its VR, which reflects its good historical performance, solid capitalization and healthy portfolio quality. Coopeuch's ratings also reflect its strong franchise in consumer lending focused on public servants, the incipient expansion to the private sector and the flexibility of its funding. Coopeuch has maintained a good historical performance throughout the economic cycles, while operating within its traditional business of consumer credit for its members in the public sector with payroll deduction. The entity has systematically expanded its productive assets, funding and equity to become the largest credit and savings cooperative in Chile, while also maintaining high levels of returns and low risk levels. Fitch expects Coopeuch's profitability to remain sound and above that of the Chilean financial system average. After the pressure suffered between 2010 and 2012, at Aug. 31, 2014, the entity's results improved due to a marked reduction in loan loss provisions as the cleaning cycle of the impaired portfolio generated in 2011 and 2012 is over and cost control. Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2015 as loan growth should regain momentum with credit and administrative costs contained. Asset quality is adequate although non-performing loans are higher than its historical average. In spite of this, Coopeuch's asset quality ratios remain adequate and below the average of the consumer divisions in the traditional banking system supported by the still dominant portion of consumer credits with payroll discounts. As such, past due loans represented 5.3% of total gross loans as of Aug. 31, 2014 (5% as of August 2013) and were covered 1.3x by reserves; charge-offs declined to 3.47% of the average gross loan portfolio at Aug. 31, 2014 from 4.45% registered one year before and 5.05% in 2012. Funding for Coopeuch has diversified over the past years, which favors stability of financing for the cooperative and reduces its dependence on wholesale financing. Retail founding through highly stable deposits and savings accounts, as well as equity, are the main sources of funding and represented 76,8% of total loans as of Aug. 31, 2014. Wholesale funding includes bank loans (9.8% of funding sources), medium-term deposits from institutional investors (10.9%) and long-term bonds (25.7%). Coopeuch has historically shown solid capitalization levels. As of Aug. 31, 2014, regulatory capital (entirely made up of Tier 1) represented 36.4% of risk weighted assets (38.2% in 2013), widely exceeding the average of the banking system (13.46% as of June 2014). The entity's equity constantly grows due to the legal obligation of retaining at least 20% of its profits, and to the obligation of its members to make small monthly capital contributions. In Fitch's opinion, Coopeuch's strategy to expand in the private sector improves its long-term viability by providing additional opportunities for growth and diversification, although it also increases the risk of its loan portfolio as it becomes more exposed to economic cycles. The entity's 2014-2016 plan seeks to improve its efficiency, competitiveness, management and risk controls, human resource development and progress in corporate governance. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT AND SUPPORT FLOOR RATINGS Coopeuch's support and support floor ratings reflect its small size and limited market share within the Chilean financial system. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT Coopeuch's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as its national long-term rating, considering the absence of credit enhancement or a subordination feature. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and national rating is Stable. Considering the current business model, upside ratings potential is limited in the short term. Downward ratings pressure would stem from a sustained decline of its operational profits, falling consistently below 2% of average total assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT The rating of Coopeuch's senior unsecured bonds will move in line with its national long-term rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT AND SUPPORT FLOOR RATINGS Changes in the bank's support rating and support rating floor are unlikely. Fitch considers Coopeuch a bank for which there is a low probability of sovereign support because its limited relative size on Chilean banking system puts uncertainties about the propensity of the authorities to provide support to it in case of need. PROFILE Coopeuch is the largest savings and credit cooperative in Chile (588,870 members; 85 offices; CLP 1,103 billion in assets and 1,925 employees, including its own sales force of 500 people) and one of the largest in Latin American by total assets. The entity can capture resources from the general public (whether they are members of the cooperative or not), which it places among its members through consumer, housing and commercial loans granted mainly as micro-credits. In the local financial system, it participates of 3.9% and 1.1% of consumer and housing loans. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Coopeuch: --Foreign and local currency long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign and local currency short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'No Floor'; --Long-term National Rating at 'AA-(cl)'; Outlook Stable'; --Short-term National Rating at 'N1+(cl)'; --Long-term National Rating of bond program at 'AA-(cl)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Mark Narron Director +1-212-612-7898 Latin America Financial Institutions Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Santiago Gallo Director +56-2-499-33-20 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Senior Director +52 (81) 8399-9146 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.